5 Things to Do: Concert on the Courthouse Lawn, Rock the Block, National Night Out

A crowd fills the Grundy County Courthouse lawn to see country singer Jenna Jane at a prior Concert on the Courthouse Lawn event. (Michael Urbanec)

1. Concert on the Courthouse Lawn featuring The Sting Rays: 6:30 p.m., Grundy County Courthouse Lawn, 111 E. Washington St.

Join the Sting Rays for their performance on the Grundy County Courthouse Lawn as part of the City of Morris Summer Concert series. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, it will be moved to the auditorium at Morris Community High School, 1000 Union St.

2. Rock the Block featuring Snapshot: 11 a.m. Sunday, downtown Morris

Snapshot rocks the block Sunday in downtown Morris, bringing music and dancing along with food trucks, downtown shopping and food and drinks from local bars and restaurants. Mike and Traci of Good Clean Fun kick the show off at 11 a.m. This is a family-friendly event and alcohol and pets are not allowed.

3. Morris Area Public Library Field Day: 10 a.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon

The Summer Adventure Program is also coming to a close with a Field Day from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday outside the library, and the week will cap off with a magical screening with fairies and secrets. Bring the family to the library for a movie 2 p.m. Saturday.

4. Concert on the Courthouse Lawn featuring the Rockin’ Fenderskirts: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, Grundy County Courthouse Lawn, 111 E. Washington St.

The Rockin’ Fenderskirts hit the Grundy County Courthouse Lawn on Thursday, Aug. 1, bringing their classic rock songs to the City of Morris’ Summer Concert series. As always, the event could move to the auditorium at Morris Community High School, 1000 Union St., in the event of poor weather.

5. Sidewalk Sales in Downtown Morris: All day, Saturday, Aug. 3

The shops in Downtown Morris will move into the sidewalks on Saturday, Aug. 3 for a special sale. It’s a great way to enjoy the sunshine while getting some shopping done.