5 Things to Do: Country Market in Oswego

1. Outdoor Parking Lot Party: From Friday through Sunday, July 19 to 21, at The Cantina, 2745 U.S. Highway 34, Oswego. Live music, food vendors and more. Cash required for outdoors events; cards accepted inside the venue. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/2w24bvt3.

2. Yorkville River Fest: From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Riverfront Park, 131 E. Hydraulic Ave. Live country music from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., family activities from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., craft beer tasting from 2 to 6 p.m., cardboard boat race at 2 p.m., food vendors and more. For more information, visit yorkville.il.us/579/Yorkville-River-Fest.

3. Friends Trivia Night at Pinz: 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Pinz Entertainment Center, 1211 N. Bridge St., Yorkville. Four rounds of questions with four possible winners and an overall winner, prizes, $13 16-inch pizza, specialty themed cocktails and mocktails and $17 domestic buckets. For more information, visit pinzyorkville.com/events/friends-trivia-night-at-pinz-2.

4. Oswego Country Market: From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at 19 Main St. Fresh produce, meats, eggs, artisan cheeses, specialty foods such as baked goods and honey, handmade items and more. For more information, visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org/event/oswego-country-market-4/2024-07-28.

5. Shake It Off Dance Party for Kids: From 4 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Waa Kee Sha Park, 4700 Reservation Road, Oswego. Taylor Swift-themed event with singing, dancing and friendship bracelets. Registration required. For more information, visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org/event/shake-it-off-dance-party-for-kids.

This brief is part of Shaw Local’s “5 Things to Do” feature. To read more, go to shawlocal.com/tags/5-things-to-do or check out The Scene, our entertainment section, at shawlocal.com/thescene.