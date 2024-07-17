Drink under the stars at these rooftop bars & patios in northern Illinois

Atop the Embassy Suites Rockford Riverfront Hotel, The Top Lounge & Rooftop Deck provides gorgeous views of the Rock River from 12 stories above. (Embassy Suites Rockford Riverfront )

Chicago may be known for its iconic skyline views from rooftop bars and restaurants, but venture beyond the city limits and you’ll discover more sky-high hangouts.

While not perched atop skyscrapers, these northern Illinois bars and restaurants provide gorgeous views without the hustle and bustle of Chicago traffic.

Whether you’re craving a casual after-work drink with friends or an upscale romantic evening under the stars, these suburban rooftops cater to every mood. In this list, we’ll unveil some of the best rooftop bars nestled in the suburbs and beyond, each offering unique ambience and delicious bites to complement the view.

Empire Burgers + Brew – Naperville

Drink and dine under the stars in downtown Naperville. Empire has the area’s only retractable rooftop bar in the region, so you can enjoy the view any time of the year. Empire is known for its certified Angus beef half-pound burgers, served on a pretzel bun. Other menu options include burger cigars, poutine fries, salads, chicken sandwiches, barbecue brisket sandwiches and more. A wide variety of craft beers and ciders are available on tap or in cans, as well as several signature cocktails. 48 W. Chicago Ave., Naperville. empireburgerbar.com

The Top Lounge & Rooftop Deck – Rockford

Atop the Embassy Suites Rockford Riverfront Hotel, The Top Lounge & Rooftop Deck provides gorgeous views of the Rock River from 12 stories above. The indoor lounge is pictured here. (Embassy Suites Rockford Riverfront )

Set atop the Embassy Suites Rockford Riverfront Hotel, this bar and lounge provides gorgeous views of the Rock River from 12 stories above. It features a modern atmosphere with a two-tiered outdoor deck with fire pits, as well as an indoor lounge. Enjoy a hand-crafted signature cocktail with a sharable plate of unique dishes, inspired by cuisines from around the world. There’s also an extensive wine and beer list. Check out the Brunch, Boards & Booze events every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the rooftop. The menu features sweet and savory options, plus breakfast platters and more, along with boozy brunch drinks such as the BBQ Bloody Mary or Strawberry Lemonade Mimosa. 416 S. Main St., 12th floor, Rockford. thetoprockford.com

Mercer’s Rooftop – Oglesby

This popular sports bar in Starved Rock Country offers a view of downtown Oglesby from its rooftop bar. Sip on one of their famous frozen drinks or one of the daily drink specials. Relax with friends over a game of darts or pool. They also have a gaming area. 135 E. Walnut St., Oglesby. mercersrooftopil.com

MVP Sports Bar – Sycamore

MVP Sports Bar, 124 S. California St. in Sycamore, has a rooftop deck to enjoy outdoor dining. (Photo provided)

Watch the sunset over downtown Sycamore at MVP Sports Bar’s rooftop bar, the only one in DeKalb County. Grab a drink from the rooftop tiki bar and enjoy a meal from the vast menu at one of the rooftop’s high-top tables or relax on the cozy couches. MVP also has a large, covered patio with fire pits, as well as an indoor area on the main floor with several big-screen TVs. 124 S. California St., Sycamore. mvpsportsbarsycamore.com

RH Rooftop Restaurant – Oak Brook

This upscale restaurant is on the third floor of RH Oak Brook, a 60,000-square-foot retail design gallery. Guests will dine among trickling fountains, chandeliers and olive trees in a year-round skylit garden. (Photo provided by RH. )

This upscale restaurant is on the third floor of RH Oak Brook, a 60,000-square-foot retail design gallery. Guests will dine among trickling fountains, chandeliers and olive trees in a year-round skylit garden. There are both indoor and outdoor dining areas. The menu features charcuterie, burgers, seafood, steaks, salads and more. Pair your meal with a domestic or European curated wine. The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday, and reservations are recommended. 1300 22nd St., Oak Brook. rh.com/us/en/oakbrook/restaurant

BOLD American Fare – Algonquin

BOLD American Fare, 8 S. Main St. in Algonquin, has a rooftop bar open during the warmer months. (Photo provided by BOLD American Fare)

Enjoy BOLD American Fare’s American comfort food favorites in the historic Main Street building’s rooftop bar. The atmosphere and view are perfect for a casual night with friends or a romantic date night. Select a wine from the curated list, or a signature cocktail mixed with homemade purees. Begin your evening with mussels, scallops, tuna crudo or garlic crab claws from the small plates menu. Other menu choices include a variety of steak and seafood entrees, salads, burgers and sandwiches, chicken and pasta dishes. 8 S. Main St., Algonquin. boldamericanfare.com

Embers Tap House – Lockport

Enjoy a meal on Embers’ rooftop patio overlooking the I&M Canal. The menu includes gourmet burgers, soups, salads, wraps, sandwiches, flatbreads, ribs, seafood and more. Stop by on Friday nights for the prime rib special. For a nightcap, check out the 933 Speakeasy on the third floor, which features live music on Friday nights, cocktails, wine and a small plate menu. 933 S. State St., Lockport. emberstaphouse.com

Santo Cielo – Naperville

Bien Trucha Group’s downtown Naperville restaurant Santo Cielo is located on the fifth floor of Hotel Indigo in the Water Street District, offering gorgeous views of the DuPage River and downtown Naperville. According to its website, Santo Cielo is a “Latino Moderno” restaurant, offering dishes with locally sourced ingredients with a global influence, from Latin American to Asian to European cuisines. The extensive wine list matches the food menu’s international influence, but also features wines from California. Santo Cielo is open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday, and Saturday and Sunday brunch is from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 123 Water St., suite 509, Naperville. stcielo.com

Sogno – Wheaton

Sogno in downtown Wheaton is a family owned and operated Italian restaurant that offers lovely views of downtown Wheaton from its rooftop terrace. The decor is both classic and modern, with flowers and lush greenery on the terrace. The menu features classic Italian dishes, with appetizers like calamari, meatballs, baked clams and more. Entrees include chicken Marsala, veal Parmigiana and steaks, as well as pasta dishes. Sogno has Italian-inspired cocktails, beer and a wide variety of international wines. 100 N. Hale St., Wheaton. sognowheaton.com