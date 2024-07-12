Engle Lane in Streator adds ‘Joseph’ show on July 20

Joseph's brothers react to his colored coat during rehearsal of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" ahead of Engle Lane's performance of the musical classic. (Photo provided by Melody and Rylee Reel)

With the demand for tickets high for “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Engle Lane Theater in Streator added an additional performance.

The added show will be 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20. “Joseph” begins with a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, July 14, and continues Tuesday, July 16, through the added date on July 20.

Tickets are available at englelane.org or by calling the box office at 815-672-3584. The popular Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Weber musical is returning to the Engle Lane stage for the first time in 25 years and features a cast of more than 50 local actors.