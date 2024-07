Spring Valley Municipal Band members perform during a 2022 concert. The Spring Valley Community Band will perform 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the downtown minipark, directed by Brandon Czubachowski. (Photo provided by Karen Klopcic)

The Spring Valley Community Band will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the downtown minipark, directed by Brandon Czubachowski. Bring a lawn chair. In case of bad weather (rain or high temperatures), the concert will be in Hall High School’s auditorium, 800 W. Erie St.