‘Urinetown the Musical’ to be performed July 13-21 at Festival 56 in Princeton

The next show on the Festival 56 in Princeton docket is “Urinetown the Musical.”

Don’t let the title of this show deter you, the theater said. As one of the characters in the show Little Sally said to Officer Lockstock, “How about a bad title or subject matter. That could make a bad show.”

This show deals with a plethora of topics that are timeless; politics, greed, human rights, responsibility and the right to be free. This show will not only feature some great music but also the young actors from Learning Stage’s Camp 56. They will be on board with this zany production.

The show will run at 7:30 p.m. July 13, 16, 17, 18, 19 and at 2 p.m. July 14, 20 and 21, at the Grace Theater, 316 S. Main St.