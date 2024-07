“Sea Monsters of the Deep” conceived by Mark Shanahan and Steve Pacek will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at the Grace Theater, 316 S. Main St., Princeton. (Derek Barichello)

This family-friendly play is based on the true story of Morton Plank who finds himself in a strange and magical place as he learns to confront his childhood fears while investigating a sea monster sighting on the island of Nantucket. This Festival 56 show is co-sponsored by Princeton Pharmacy and Bureau Valley Vision.