Things to do in Will County: Independence Celebration at Joliet park

People line the Jefferson Street bridge for the fireworks at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park for Joliet’s Independence Celebration. Sunday, July 3, 2022 in Joliet. This year's celebration is Wednesday. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

1. Independence Celebration: 6-10 p.m., July 3, Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. Live music by the Righteous Hillbillies (Southern rock), Flatbed Fords (Eagle tribute band), Tamara Martinez (vocalist and guitarist), Velvet Rose (R&B, funk, soulful blues, dance tunes. Features also include food vendors, artists and crafters, and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Alcohol will be available to purchase - keep yours at home for later. For more information, visit bicentennialpark.org.

[ Will County Fourth of July fireworks and festivities ]

2. Wishstock 2024: Noon Sunday, St. Joseph Park, 700 Theodore St., Joliet. A day of music and food to raise funds to grant wishes for Will County children with life-threatening illnesses. Multiple Bands will play throughout the day, ending with headliner, ARRA. Wish Upon A Star is a 501c3 organization that’s granted wishes for nearly 40 years. For more information, call 815-744-9175, email info@wishchild.com or visit wishchild.com.

3. Rooftop Summer Music Series: July 13, Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N Ottawa St., Joliet. Music by Freebyrd, a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band. Doors open 6:15 p.m. Music starts 7 p.m. Additional features include full beverage bar and snack vendor. In case of inclement weather, concerts will be moved inside. For tickets and more information, call 815-723-5201 or visit jolietmuseum.org.

4. In Search of Bats: 7 p.m. July 25, Pilcher Park Nature Center, 2501 Highland Park Drive, Joliet. Investigate myths and facts about bats, roast marshmallows around a campfire and go on a hike to find some bats. Registration deadline is July 22. Parents must register with their children. Wear long sleeves, pants and bug repellent. To register and for more information, visit jolietpark.org.

5. Shorewood Crossroads Festival: Aug. 2, Aug. 3, Aug. 4, Cene’s Four Seasons Park in Shorewood. For more information, visit crossroadspsacc.com.

