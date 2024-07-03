Lakeside Festival in Crystal Lake kicks off July 4th celebrations Thursday

People ride past carnival rides waiting to be set up on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, for the Lakeside Festival at the Dole in Crystal Lake. The festival runs from July 4-7. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

The 44th annual Lakeside Festival at the Dole Mansion in Crystal Lake will kick off Independence Day celebrations once again with live music, food vendors, carnival rides and plenty of family-friendly activities through Sunday.

The festival is the Lakeside Legacy Foundation’s biggest fundraiser, bringing in about 45% of the nonprofit’s budget annually, Lakeside Legacy Foundation Board President Jay LeCoque said. The nonprofit, which operates the Dole property and its events, aims to raise about $250,000 this year to fund ongoing restoration of the historic, 159-year-old building, Lakeside Legacy Foundation board member and co-chair of the fest committee Ron Russell said.

“The money goes right back into the building,” he said. “There’s always something here that needs replacing.”

Some improvements the foundation has been able to make on the Dole Mansion include added air conditioning on the first floor, replacing the steam boiler, upgrading the electricity and repainting.

A worker sets up a tend in from of the Dole Tuesday, July 2, 2024, for the Lakeside Festival at the Dole. The festival runs from July 4, through July 7. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

The festival, which draws about 30,000 people each year, will have plenty of new kid-friendly attractions including a face painter, temporary tattoos and sports mascots and superheroes walking around the grounds, Russell said.

For the adults, a special brewed beer by Crystal Lake Brewing called Whitsell 44 will be on tap at the beer tent. The Lakeside Legacy Foundation helped brew the Hefe Weizen beer at Crystal Lake Brewing, and it will also be on tap at Wings and Rings, located at 1520 Carlemont Drive, for a limited time.

Events include the kids’ ice cream eating contest on Friday, a cornhole tournament and a kids decorated bike parade on Saturday, along with the main parade Sunday. More than a dozen food vendors will keep stomachs full including Cantina 52, Plum Garden, Taqueria Las Cumbres and Mr. Funnel Cake. Musical performances include Journeyman, Hi Infidelity, Modern Day Romeos and Semple, with fireworks closing out the festival at dusk on Sunday.

This is the second year the festival will be cashless for beer, alcohol and admission purchases. Credit, debit and mobile pay options are accepted and some food vendors accept cash.

Some tension with neighbors has been brewing as some have spoken out against the foundation for its growing farmers market. The Lakeside Legacy Foundation seeks an amendment to its special-use permit that would allow it to host community events other than those specifically related to art. Some neighbors worry that that would result in even more events at the Dole amid claims it’s already exceeding its allowed use.

Crystal Lake Planning and Zoning will vote on the matter at a meeting on Monday.

“There’s always a few that feel like they’re inconvenienced and we try to work with them,” he said. “That’s why we’re so picky on the grounds pickup every morning.”

Volunteers including the state champions Crystal Lake Central High School girls soccer team pick up garbage every morning in and around the mansion grounds, Russell said.

Crystal Lake will be hosting its Independence Day parade at 1 p.m. Sunday with a different route due to ongoing road construction on Dole Avenue. The new route will start at City Hall, 100 W. Woodstock St., to West Crystal Lake Avenue and North Oak Street, concluding at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W. Terra Cotta Ave. This year’s parade will honor female Vietnam veterans and this year’s grand marshal Blue Star Banner Program President Donna McAnally.

“The parade won’t be coming past the festival grounds, but we invite everybody when they’re done watching to come on down,” Russell said.

What to know if you go:

When: Thursday, July 4 - Sunday, July 7

Hours: Noon to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday

Where: Dole Mansion. 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake.

Cost:

$10 per day admission for ages 13 and up

$5 for ages 65 and up

Free for ages 12 and under

Free for active military with ID

More information: thedole.org/the-fest