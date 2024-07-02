Princeton Community Band to present concert July 7

Ann Lusher conducts the Princeton Community Band during its concert on Sunday, June 30, at Soldiers and Sailors Park. (Kevin Hieronymus)

The Princeton Community Band, under the direction of Ann Lusher, will present a concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 7, in Soldiers and Sailors Park.

The community band performed its patriotic concert June 30.

Featured on the upcoming July 7 concert will be soprano soloists Kori Suarez of Peru and Alison Kautz Ayala, a Princeton native. Suarez will be singing “If I Loved You” from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Carousel.” Ayala will be singing “You Lift Me Up.” Other concert selections include a medley from the movie “Wonka,” Hoagy Carmichael’s “Stardust,” “Duke Ellington in Concert,” the “James Bond Theme,” and “Last Ride of the Pony Express.”

The concert is free. All donations are accepted. The Princeton Community Band is a non-profit organization. Lawn chairs are suggested. Refreshments are available from the Lions Club. There is no alternate venue in case of rain.

The final two shows of the summer are scheduled July 21 and 28. All concerts begin at 6 p.m. at Soldiers and Sailors Park.