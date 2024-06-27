Things to do in Kendall County: Freedom Days Parade and Fireworks Display

The Sandwich Park District's Freedom Days celebration on Saturday, July 6, will feature a parade, fireworks, food trucks, vendors and more. (Photo provided)

1. Great Chicagoland Pro Rodeo and Bull Riding: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 28 and 29, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 10826 Route 71, Yorkville. Bareback riding, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, team roping, cowgirls barrel racing, bull riding, livestock viewing, rodeo clowns, music, vendors, food, kids games and more. $25 in advance or $35 at the gate for people age 12 and older; $15 in advance or $20 at the gate for kids age 5 to 11. Admission is free for children age 4 and younger. For more information, visit bighatrodeo.com/event/great-chicagoland-pro-rodeo-and-bull-riding/2024-06-30.

2. Fairy Garden/Photo Shoot: 11 a.m. Sunday, June 30, 52 N. Adams St., Oswego. Fairy photo shoot and fairy garden for children; plants and supplies included. Tickets cost $35. For more information, visit bloomingsucculents.com/event-details/fairy-gardens-photo-shoot.

3. Sandwich Park District Freedom Days Celebration: Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, starting at Lisbon Street. Firework display starts at dark Saturday, 1401 Suydam Road, Sandwich. Fireworks, food trucks and vendors. For more information, visit sandwichparkdistrict.org.

4. Sunday at Sandwich Vintage, Antique and Handmade Market: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 1401 Suydam Road, Sandwich. Vendors with custom creations, food trucks onsite, games and live music. $10 early admission from 7 to 8 a.m., $5 regular admission and free admission for children 12 and younger. For more information, visit mjandcrew.com/sunday-at-sandwich.

5. Movies Under the Stars: “Trolls Band Together”: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 1012 Station Drive, Oswego. Free viewing of “Trolls Band Together” and lawn games. Attendees should bring blankets, chairs and snacks. For more information, visit venue1012.com/event/trolls-band-together-2023.

