Liberty Fest in Streator returns to City Park

Streator Fest may be more than a month away, but its volunteer committee has a party planned Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, June 30, at City Park to celebrate Independence Day.

Sunday’s activities will be highlighted by the annual parade, beginning at Illinois Street, going down Main Street, heading north on Park Street and then east on Kent Street.

The parade begins at noon Sunday.

Liberty Fest will kick off with the Run for Glory 5K beginning at 8 a.m. Following the race, vendors will set up in the park and there will be a Kids Korner from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with several free children’s activities. World of Bounce will have bounce houses both days in the park. Children can bounce for $10 for a full day or $15 for two full days. There also will be a petting zoo.

The Streator Fest committee will be cooking out each day. There will be pork chop sandwiches, hamburgers, brats, and hot dogs, served with chips and a cookie. All proceeds will go to the Streator Fest committee, which organizes the entertainment at Northpoint Plaza and the fireworks display at Anderson Fields.

Additionally, Liberty Dollars tickets will be on sale. There will be a $500 early bird drawing at 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20. The grand prize drawn 7 p.m. Aug. 4 is $15,000, with $500 second and third prizes. Those proceeds also go to fund the Streator Fest celebration.

Radium City Rebels will provide live entertainment from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, while the Northlawn Junior High School and Streator High School bands will perform after the parade on Sunday at City Park. Also following the parade there will be a touch-a-truck for children.

Cruisin’ Concessions will have corn dogs, lemon shakeups, breaded tenderloins and other foods available Sunday during the festivities. An ice cream and pie social is planned 1 to 5 p.m.

Lil’ Miss Sparkler and Mr. Firecracker will be crowned at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday, June 29

8 a.m. Run for Glory 5K

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Vendors in the park

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids Korner, free activities for children.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Just for Kix’s Dunk Tank

11 a.m. to about 5 p.m. Streator Fest cookout

Noon to 6 p.m. Bounce houses for the full day, $10; $15 for both days

12:30 p.m. Just for Kix’s performance

2 p.m. Crowning of Lil Miss Sparkler and Mr Firecracker

2 to 6 p.m.: Radium City Rebels, bring a lawn chair.

Sunday, June 30

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vendors in park

All day: Cruisin Concessions will have the food truck in the parking lot of Hickory Street.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Streator Fest Committee cookout

Noon to 5 p.m.: Bounce houses

Noon: LIberty Fest Parade,lining up on Illinois Street, the route for the parade moves from Main Street to Park Street to Kent Street, back to Illinois.

1 to 5 p.m.: Ice Cream and pie social at the corner of Hickory and Park streets, $5 donation.

1 to 5 p.m.: Just for Kix’s dunk tank

1:30 p.m.: Performances by Northlawn Junior High School Band, Streator High School Band.

Following the parade: Touch a truck in the City Park parking lot.