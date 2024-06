Tiskilwa Historical Society will host Phil and Pam Kaufmann in an outdoor concert at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14, on the west lawn of Museum on Main, 110 E. Main St., Tiskilwa. (Photo provided by Cecille Gerber)

Tiskilwa Historical Society will host Phil and Pam Kaufmann in an outdoor concert at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14, on the west lawn of Museum on Main, 110 E. Main St., Tiskilwa.

The Kaufmanns will present a combination of contemporary and folk music in an informal setting. Extreme heat or a spattering of rain will move the concert inside to the community room. This event has been scheduled in place of the Sunday Market Day that was originally announced for this date.