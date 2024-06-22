Journey to the Quad Cities for these exciting summer events

The Quad Cities, just a few hours drive from northwestern Illinois, has so many family-friendly events happening this summer!

From toe-tapping concerts to educational talks and supportive social gatherings, there’s something for everyone in the upcoming weeks. Get ready to explore what the Quad Cities has in store!

Through July

Quad City Steamwheelers — Vibrant Arena at the Mark, 1201 River Drive, Moline; Professional Indoor Football game; Tickets start at $14; see website for schedule; steamwheelersfootball.com

Through September

Weekly Stock Car Races — Mississippi Valley Fair, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport; racers compete in quarter-mile track; mvfair.com and Facebook

Quad Cities River Bandits, Kansas City Royals High A Affiliate — 209 S. Gaines St., Davenport; family-friendly baseball in a stadium along the Mississippi; see website for schedule, tickets; milb.com/quad-cities

Weekends, through September

Freight House Farmers Market — 421 River Drive, Davenport; Saturdays 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; freighthousefarmersmarket.com and Facebook

Through July 6

Jersey Boys — Circa ‘21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 Third Ave., Rock Island; see website for times and tickets; circa21.com

Fridays, though October

Mercado on Fifth — 432 12th St., Moline; outdoor summer night market featuring vendors as well as food trucks, music; Fridays 5-10 p.m.; mercadoonfifth.org and Facebook

Sundays, through Aug. 25

East Moline Summer Concert Series — Runner’s Park, 742 15th Avenue, East Moline; find a spot on the lawn for the free weekly concert series; 5-8 p.m.; emmainstreet.org/events.php and Facebook

Through Sept. 2

Backwater Gamblers Water Ski Shows — 5000 44th St., Rock Island; catch a free water ski show every Sunday and Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.; bleacher seating available; backwatergamblers.com

June 22-23

Quad Cities Chalk Art Fest — Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th St., Rock Island; hundreds of artists compete for prizes creating works of art on the cement pavement; visitors can enjoy art, live music, food trucks, beer garden and family activities; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; quadcityarts.com/chalk-art-fest.html

June 24

Concert in the Park: The Tailfins —Moline Township Activity Center, 620 18th St., Moline; bring a lawn chair, blanket and enjoy live music; food available for purchase; 6:30-8:30p.m.; molinetownship.com

June 25

Starlight Revue Concert: The Night People — Lincoln Park, 11 Ave. And 38th St., Rock Island; see website for performers lineup; concessions available starting at 5 p.m. and concert at 7 p.m.; rigov.org

June 28

Bettendorf Community Band — Veterans Memorial Park 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf; bring a blanket or chair to enjoy the music; 7:30 p.m.; bettendorf.org and bettevents

June 30

The Best of the Wurst — German American Heritage Center, 712 W. Second St., Davenport; brats, beer and live music; $5 entry fee for those 13 and older; 12-4 p.m.; gahc.org

July 1

Concert in the Park: The Donovan Band —Moline Township Activity Center, 620 18th St., Moline; bring a lawn chair, blanket and enjoy live music; food available for purchase; 6:30-8:30p.m.; molinetownship.com

July 1-7

John Deere Classic — TPC Deere Run, 3100 Heather Knoll, Silvis; PGA Tour event; tickets required; johndeereclassic.com

July 2

Starlight Revue Concert: Troy Rangel & Friends — Lincoln Park, 11 Ave. And 38th St., Rock Island; see website for performers lineup; concessions available starting at 5 p.m. and concert at 7 p.m.; rigov.org

July 3

Red White & Boom — Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th St., Rock Island; food vendors, beer garden, live music, fireworks; 5-9:30 p.m.; rigov.org

July 4

Festival in Bettendorf — celebrate with the community and enjoy food, music and fireworks; parade through downtown at 10 a.m.; free ice from 12-2 p.m.; live music at noon; bettendorf.org

July 5

Chordbusters Concert — Veterans Memorial Park 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf; bring a blanket or chair to enjoy the music; 7:30 p.m.; bettendorf.org and betteevents.org

July 5-14

Newsies — Quad Cities Music Guild, 1584 34th Ave., Moline; tickets $20 adult, $15 student; see website for show times and to purchase tickets; qcmusicguild.com/upcoming-shows

July 6

Genesius Guild presents Shakespeare: Sounds and Sweet Airs — Lincoln Park, 11 Avenue and 38th Street, Rock Island; bring a chair to watch theater in the park; 7 p.m.; additional dates July 7, 13 and 14; rigove.org

July 8

Concert in the Park: Tommy Pickett & Friends —Moline Township Activity Center, 620 18th St., Moline; bring a lawn chair, blanket and enjoy live music; food available for purchase; 6:30-8:30p.m.; molinetownship.com

July 9

Starlight Revue Concert: Gray Wolf — Lincoln Park, 11 Ave. And 38th St., Rock Island; see website for musical lineup; concessions available starting at 5 p.m. and concert at 7 p.m.; rigov.org

July 12

Bettendorf Community Band: Big River Brass Band — Veterans Memorial Park 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf; bring a blanket or chair to enjoy the music; 7:30 p.m.; bettendorf.org and bettevents.org

July 12-Aug. 24

The Bikinis, a musical — Circa ‘21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 Third Ave., Rock Island; see website for times and tickets; circa21.com

July 13

39th Annual Moonlight Chase — downtown Eldridge; fun run on the illuminated streets of Eldridge; 4-mile race and ¼ and 1-mile races for children; post-race music and refreshments under the stars; 7:30-11 p.m.; moonlightchase.com

Movies in the Park — Veterans Memorial Park 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf; bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy a family-friendly movie in the park; dusk; bettendorf.org

July 16

Starlight Revue Concert: The Tailfins — Lincoln Park, 11 Ave. And 38th St., Rock Island; see website for lineup; concessions available starting at 5 p.m. and concert at 7 p.m.; rigov.org

July 16-20

Rock Island County Fair — Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive, East Moline; 4-H exhibits, livestock, carnival, music, trailer races, truck and tractor pull, demolition derby, monster truck rally, food and more; rockislandfair.org, Facebook or 309-796-1620

July 17

Music On the Lawn: Wendy & DB — Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House, 1105 Eighth St., Moline; family-friendly concert; bring chairs, blanket and a picnic; free; 5 p.m., concert begins at 6:30 p.m.; butterworthcenter.com

Concert in the Park: Code 415 — Moline Township Activity Center, 620 18th St., Moline; bring a lawn chair, blanket and enjoy live music; food available for purchase; 6:30-8:30p.m.; molinetownship.com

July 19

Bettendorf Community Band & Windjammers Unlimited Monster Circus Concert — Veterans Memorial Park 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf; bring a blanket or chair to enjoy the music; 7:30 p.m.; bettendorf.org and bettevents

July 20

Genesius Guild presents Aristophanes: Plutus — Lincoln Park, 11 Avenue and 38th Street, Rock Island; bring a chair to watch theater in the park; 7 p.m.; additional dates July 21, 27 and 28; rigove.org

QC Veg Fest Rock Island — Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th St., Rock Island; try great food, learn more about leaving living and enjoy entertainment; free; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; visitquadcities.com and Facebook

July 21

Main Drag Car Show — East Moline Main Street; 16th year for the annual car show that includes more than 100 vehicles; stay for the free concert in the park at 5 p.m.; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; emmainstreet.org/events.php

Croce Plays Croce— Adler Theatre, 136 E. Third St., Davenport; see website for tickets; doors open at 5 p.m.; adlertheatre.com

July 23-Aug. 10

Pinkalicious The Musical — Circa ‘21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 Third Ave., Rock Island; see website for times and tickets; circa21.com

July 23

Starlight Revue Concert: The Donavon Band — Lincoln Park, 11 Ave. And 38th St., Rock Island; see website for music lineup; concessions available starting at 5 p.m. and concert at 7 p.m.; rigov.org

July 24

Concert in the Park: The Night People —Moline Township Activity Center, 620 18th St., Moline; bring a lawn chair, blanket and enjoy live music; food available for purchase; 6:30-8:30p.m.; molinetownship.com

July 26

Bettendorf Community Band, CASI Bob Gaston New Horizons Band — Veterans Memorial Park 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf; bring a blanket or chair to enjoy the music; 7:30 p.m.; bettendorf.org and bettevents.org

July 27

Bix 7 — Downtown Davenport; elite distance runners from around the world compete for prize money in this world-renowned 7-mile race, plus USA 7-Mile Championships; 8 a.m.; bix7.com

July 30

Starlight Revue Concert: Totes McGotes — Lincoln Park, 11 Ave. And 38th St., Rock Island; see website for music lineup; concessions available starting at 5 p.m. and concert at 7 p.m.; rigov.org

July 30-Aug. 4

Mississippi Valley Fair — Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport; grandstand entertainment, carnival, food and more; mvfair.com

Aug. 1

Starlight Revue Concert: The Night People — Lincoln Park, 11 Ave. And 38th St., Rock Island; see website for music lineup; concessions available starting at 5 p.m. and concert at 7 p.m.; rigov.org

Uncork the Season — Mississippi River Distilling Company & Cody Road Cocktail House, 303 N. Cody Road, Le Claire; fundraiser for Quad Cities Symphony Orchestra; limited tickets, advance registration required; $30; 6 p.m.; qcso.org

Aug. 1-3

Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Jazz Festival — The Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport; traditional Dixieland jazz music; tickets available online; bixsociety.org

Aug. 2

Bettendorf Community Band — Veterans Memorial Park 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf; bring a blanket or chair to enjoy the music; 7:30 p.m.; bettendorf.org and bettevents.org

Aug. 2-11

Fiddler on the Roof — Quad Cities Music Guild, 1584 34th Ave., Moline; tickets $20 adult, $15 student; see website for show times and to purchase tickets; qcmusicguild.com/upcoming-shows

Ripcord — The Spotlight Theatre, 1800 Seventh Ave., Moline; see website for times and tickets; thespotlighttheatreqc.com

Aug. 3

Belgian Museum of the Quad Cities and Center for Belgian Culture’s Waffle Breakfast — Friends Circle Club Hall, 710 18th Ave., Moline; indulge in a delicious Belgian Waffle; cash only; 8-11 a.m.; belgianmuseumquadcities.org/

Aug. 8-10

Tug Fest — giant tug-of-war across the Mississippi River between LeClaire, Iowa, and Port Byron, plus live music, carnival, community tailgate party, 5K walk/run, parade, fireworks and more; admission fee; tugfest.org or Facebook

Aug. 9-10

Quad Cities Balloon Festival — Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive, East Moline; hot-air balloons launch and land and are illuminated at night, plus children’s activities and tethered balloon rides; quadcitiesballoonfestival.com or Facebook

Aug. 10

Movies in the Park — Veterans Memorial Park 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf; bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy a family-friendly movie in the park; dusk; bettendorf.org

Wine Walk — Village of East Davenport; sip and stroll through participating businesses; 3 p.m.; villageofeastdavenport.com

Aug. 15

Thursday Night Groove Concert — Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th St., Rock Island; including concessions from Happy Joes Pizza and Bent River Brewing Company starting at 6 p.m. and concert at 7 p.m.; rigov.org

Aug. 15-18

Alternating Currents — Downtown Davenport; music, comedy, film and art festival at venues across the area with 50-plus acts; more information to come; alternatingcurrentsqc.com or Facebook

Aug. 16-17

Family Fun Day & Parade — Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, 630 Martin Luther King Drive, Rock Island; parade begins at Frances Willard Elementary School at 10 a.m. Saturday and proceeds to the MLK Center for a day of food, entertainment, activities and more; free; 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; mlkcenter.org/events/family-fun-day-parade

Aug. 17

Floatzilla — Sunset Marina, Rock Island; paddle sports festival that includes an attempt to break the world record for the largest flotilla of canoes and kayaks; register in advance to be a part of the fun; 8 a.m.; floatzilla.org or Facebook

Fejervary Family Fun Days — Fejervary Learning Center, 1800 W. 12th St., Davenport; family activities, crafts; free; 12-3 p.m.; davenportlibrary.libcal.com

Riverfront Pops: The Music of Led Zeppelin — Le Claire Park, 400 W. Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport; $30 adult, $5 child tickets; purchase tickets in advance for discount, general admission seating; 7:30 p.m.; qcso.org

Aug. 22

Thursday Night Groove Concert — Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th St., Rock Island; including concessions from Happy Joes Pizza and Bent River Brewing Company starting at 6 p.m. and concert at 7 p.m.; rigov.org

Aug. 24

Aledo Antiques Day — 100 E. Main St., Aledo; volunteer firemen pancake breakfast, tractor and engine show, antique market, food, music and activities for children; free admission; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; aledodomainstreet.com

Aug. 24-25

Farm Days in the Village — Village of East Davenport; family event with petting zoo, pedal tractors and tractor rides; villageofeastdavenport.com

Aug. 28

The King in Concert: Elvis— Circa ‘21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 Third Ave., Rock Island; see website for times and tickets; circa21.com

Aug. 29

Thursday Night Groove Concert — Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th St., Rock Island; including concessions starting at 6 p.m. and concert at 7 p.m.; rigov.org

Karen as Dolly — Circa ‘21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 Third Ave., Rock Island; see website for times and tickets; circa21.com

Aug. 30

7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience — Circa ‘21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 Third Ave., Rock Island; see website for times and tickets; circa21.com

Movie in the Park — Vander Veer Botanical Park, 215 W. Central Ave., Davenport; bring a blanket and chair to enjoy the movie under the stars, concessions available; 6 p.m.; davenportiowa.com/parks

Aug. 31-Sept. 1

Rock Island Grand Prix — Downtown Rock Island; largest and most prestigious kart street race, plus music, family activities, and more; rockislandgrandprix.com, Facebook or 309-292-8133