Festival 56 in Princeton kicks off season with ‘Shakespeare’s R&J’

Festival 56 in Princeton announced its 2024 season will kick off Sunday, June 23.

Shakespeare’s R&J will kick off the season at Soldiers and Sailors Park. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. June 23, June 26, June 30, July 7, July 14, July 21 and July 24. Admission is free. This show is sponsored by Ollie’s and a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

This classic tale will be presented in a dynamic adaptation by Joe Calacro. This production will push the boundaries of what our Shakespeare in the Park has been in years past This reimagined adaption sees the play through the eyes of high school boarding students rehearsing the script together while discovering Shakespeare and themselves.

“It has the story of love and loss but in a totally different way,” said Jim Brigman, director. “Think ‘Dead Poets Society’ or ‘The Breakfast Club.’ Misfits who come together to do something amazing.”

Next the Grace Theater, 316 S. Main St., Princeton, will feature the musical “Best in Show.” Performances are 7:30 p.m. June 27, June 28, June 29, July 3 and July 5. Performances are 2 p.m. June 30, July 6 and July 7. This production is sponsored by Langhenry, Gillen, Lundquist, and Johnson law firm

“See Monsters of the Deep” is set 2 p.m. June 29 and 7:30 p.m. July 2 and July 6. This production is co-sponsored by Bureau Valley Vision Care and Princeton Pharmacy.

The musical comedy “Urinetown” will have performances 7:30 p.m. July 12, July 16, July 17, July 18 and July 19 at Grace Theater. Shows are 2 p.m. July 13, July 14, July 20 and July 21. This show is funded with a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The 2024 season will close with the musical “Grease” with performances 7:30 p.m. July 25, July 26, July 30, Aug. 1 and Aug. 2. Matinees are set July 27, July 28, July 31, Aug. 3 and Aug. 4.

There also will be cabarets featuring the talent of the cast at 7:30 p.m. June 22, and 10 p.m. July 5, July 19, July 26 and Aug. 2.

Festival 56 is made possible with support from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Illinois Arts Council

Call 815-879-5656 to purchase your tickets or go to www.festival56.com.