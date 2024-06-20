Things to do in Will County: Taste of Joliet

Jessica Boyne takes photos of her daughter, Charlotte, dancing at the Taste of Joliet on Friday, June 23, 2023. Taste of Joliet 2024 runs Friday through Sunday at Busey Bank Field at Joliet Memorial Stadium, Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

1. Taste of Joliet: Friday through Sunday, Busey Bank Field at Joliet Memorial Stadium, Joliet. Live entertainment including the Goo Goo Dolls on June 21, Kids Zone and food vendors. For tickets and more information, visit jolietpark.org.

2. Fly Into Lockport: Saturday, Lockport. Grand Opening for Bloom Garden, Lockport’s native garden with, is 9 a.m. at 13th and State streets. Grand Opening for WINGS Alley 10 ¾, located between 1014-1020 State St., is 9:30 a.m. Grand Opening for Fly Into Lockport Art Exhibit- I & M Canal Trail is 1- a.m. at 10th Street. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., flying a giant kite at Dellwood Park Athletic Fields, 1811 S. Lawrence Ave., Lockport. Kona Ice and Crumbl Cookie will be on site. For more information, visit cityoflockport.net.

3. Concerts in the Park: 6:30 p.m. June 28, Preservation Park, 710 Taylor St., Joliet. Featured band: Junkyard Dogs. For more information, visit jolietpark.org.

4. Plainfield Fest: Friday, June 28 through Sunday, June 30, Plainfield. The entertainment area, which will include live music, will be in the Plainfield Township Community Center and Village of Plainfield municipal parking lot, located at 15014 South Des Plaines St. The food vendor area will be in the municipal parking lot, located at the southwest corner of Lockport Street and Des Plaines Street. The craft vendors and petting zoo will be in the Village Green. The carnival area will be in the parking lot of Plainfield Central High School, located at 24120 West Fort Beggs Drive. For a schedule of events and the hours of operation for each area for the festival, visit theplainfieldfest.com.

5. Independence Celebration: 6-10 p.m., July 3, Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet. For more information, visit bicentennialpark.org.

