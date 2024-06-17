Taco Dalé opens in Batavia

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Taco Dalé restaurant, located at 842 N. Randall Road, Batavia, on June 13, 2024. (Photo provided by Batavia Chamber of Commerce )

Taco Dalé celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony from the Batavia Chamber of Commerce Thursday, June 13.

The new restaurant, located at 842 N. Randall Road, Batavia, has become the fifth and newest Taco Dalé restaurant in the Chicago area.

Taco Dalé is a family-owned restaurant, serving authentic Mexican cuisine for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. They offer casual dining, carry-out, delivery and catering options. A wide variety of food options, Margaritas, domestic and imported beer and other drinks are also available.

According to a news release from the Chamber, Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke presided over the celebration along with Ilda Rodriguez, president of the Taco Dalé restaurants. Other family members included Ilda’s husband and co-owner, Oracio; their son, Fernando; Ilda’s sister Yolanda Villa, and her aunt Lucy Marroquin. The manager of the Batavia location is Juan Arroyo.

Among the well-wishers were Batavia Chamber President Margaret Perreault, Patti Anselme, chamber special events coordinator; Shirley Mott, chamber communications and membership coordinator; and Anthony Isom, economic development manager for the city of Batavia. Chamber board members, ambassadors, Taco Dalé employees and community members joined the celebration.

Make your next party a Mexican fiesta with catering options that include a taco bar, fajita bar and single trays of meats, rice, beans, salad, guacamole and more. All is made fresh and available for pick-up or delivery.

To view the menu or to learn more about the restaurant, visit tacodale.com.