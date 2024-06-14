Cantigny’s Wine and Jazz Fest set for June 23

Enjoy a full day of entertainment, wine in the garden and more on Sunday, June 23 at Cantigny, located in Wheaton.

According to a news release from Cantigny, the first “signature” event on Cantigny’s summer calendar, this festival takes place throughout the beautiful gardens and grounds and includes five performers on two stages from noon until 6 p.m. The musical entertainment will be headlined by jazz vocalist and three-time Grammy Award winner Dee Dee Bridgewater. Other performers include Derek Duleba Organ Trio, Carmen Stokes, Frank Russell Quintet, and High-Hat Second Line Brass Band. The latter will lead a brassy New Orleans-style street parade through the park.

Four wine tasting stations will be located throughout the property. Up to 20 varietals will be offered, many of them French, befitting Cantigny’s 2024 programming theme, France at Cantigny. This year’s summer gardens feature whimsical displays inspired by the 17th century fables of Jean de La Fontaine.

Cantigny's Jazz and Wine Fest is Sunday, June 23, 2024. (Photo provided by Cantigny)

A wide assortment of meal and snack options will be available for purchase, provided by Cantigny’s in-house culinary team. Choices include the popular Artisanal Snack Tote for Two ($60), which can be ordered in advance for pick up at the festival.

Admission Jazz and Wine Fest admission is $75 per person, or $50 for a music-only ticket without wine tastings. Guests under age 21 are $30. Parking is included. Gates open at 11 a.m. on June 23, with music beginning at noon, rain or shine. Coolers and outside alcohol are prohibited.

All-day access to the newly renovated McCormick House is available during Jazz and Wine Fest and includes elegant hospitality experiences for $250. The package features two culinary flights (11 a.m. and 2 p.m.) with a chilled seafood and raw bar, Wagyu beef sliders, lobster vol-au-vents, prime rib carving station, assorted fresh-baked mini desserts and many other savory delights. Guests also receive private open bar service in Freedom Hall, Colonel McCormick’s iconic library, where they can order wine, cocktails, beer and soft drinks at the art-deco style “hidden bar.”

The package also includes reserved seating areas with beverage service next to the main stages.

For more information about Cantigny, including hours, permanent attractions and upcoming events, visit Cantigny.org.