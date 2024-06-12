Woodstock to host 140th season of city band concerts

Members of the Woodstock City Band perform in this Shaw Local file photo. (WOODSTOCK CITY)

The Woodstock City Band’s 140th season of concerts at the Park in the Square is back on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. through July 24. The first show was June 5.

These free community events promise an evening of music and enjoyment, continuing Woodstock’s timeless tradition. The City Band is made up of community members, including some who have been with the band for over 40 years.

Each concert will run approximately 60 minutes, including an intermission.

Each concert features a different musical theme and is supported by a unique ice cream sponsor. Different food trucks will also be in attendance each week. The schedule is as follows:

June 5 - “Sail the Ocean Blue”

Ice Cream Sponsor: Groundhog Days

June 12 - “Danzas Latinas”

Ice Cream Sponsor: Friends of the Old Courthouse

June 19 - “Wide Open Spaces”

Ice Cream Sponsor: Woodstock Pride

June 26 - “For Kids from One to Ninety-Two”

Ice Cream Sponsor: Farm Bureau of McHenry County

July 3 - “From Coast to Coast”

Ice Cream Sponsor: Friends of the Opera House

July 10 - “Passport, Please!”

Ice Cream Sponsor: Friends of the Library

July 17 - “My Kind of Town”

Ice Cream Sponsor: D200 Educational Foundation

July 24 - “Galloping through the Gallery”

Ice Cream Sponsor: Real Woodstock

For more information and any last-minute updates, visit WoodstockOperaHouse.com.