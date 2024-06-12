Give dad a break from the grill on Father’s Day with a special meal out

Bonefish Grill will host a Father’s Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 16. (Photo provided by Bonefish Grill)

Father’s Day is Sunday and it’s time to free him from his weekend grill duties and treat him to a nice dinner out. Better hurry on the reservations, because availability becomes more limited with each passing day.

Antico Posto

118 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9200, antico-posto.com/. The Italian cafe celebrates dads all weekend — Friday through Sunday, June 14-16 — with specials such as chicken Marsala risotto and zuppa inglese, a vanilla sponge cake layered with ricotta cream and amaretto-soaked cherries. Specials are available for dine-in, carryout and delivery. Reservations required.

A toda madre, Bien Trucha, Quiubo

Bien Trucha’s entire food and drink menu will be available at its neighboring sister restaurant A Toda Madre in Geneva. (Provided photo)

A toda madre: 499 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn, (630) 474-0969, atmrestaurant.com/. Bien Trucha: 410 W. State St., Geneva, (630) 232-2665, bientrucha.com/. Quiubo: 120 Water St., Naperville, (331) 702-2711, quiubomx.com/. Make the grilling prep easy for Father’s Day with three at-home grill packages that feed four to six. The $99 arrachera package includes 2 pounds of marinated outer skirt steak (ready to grill), 2 pounds each of guacamole and pico de gallo, Sabores Chingones salsa trio (morita, habanero, serrano) and 24 homemade tortillas, while the $89 puerco adobado package subs in 2 pounds of Ancho-guajillo marinated pork (ready to grill) instead of the skirt steak. The $59 Nacho Burger package includes classic burger and nacho fixings. Add on fresh margarita mix, too. Order ahead online using Saturday, June 15, as the pickup date. Pickup is available at all three restaurants and at Bien Trucha Kitchen in Lombard.

Beatrix

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. Treat Dad to Beatrix’s Father’s Day special featuring a hot honey fried chicken sandwich plus a beer or a Spicy Bloody Mary for $17.95 during brunch on Sunday. Reservations requested.

Beelow’s Steakhouse & Bar

763 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich, (847) 540-0600, beelows.com/. The Father’s Day brunch buffet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday features prime rib, smoked ham and bacon and other savory options in addition to omelet, waffle and pancake stations. It’s $55 for adults and $25 for kids 5-10. Reservations required.

Bonefish Grill

1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268, and 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679, bonefishgrill.com/. Treat dad to brunch at Bonefish, available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Dine on Bang Bang Shrimp eggs Benedict, creme brulee French toast, shrimp and grits, the BFG egg burger, or the crab and fontina cheese frittata while sipping on a Bloody Mary, espresso martini or mimosas. Reservations requested.

Brickhouse Tavern + Tap

1461 Butterfield Road, Downers Grove, (630) 963-1104, brickhousetavernandtap.com/event/fathers-day/. Brick House is celebrating dads with a smoking good time Friday through Sunday, June 14-16, featuring a Texas stuffed pork chop and smoked cocktails featuring bourbons, tequilas and more.

Chicago Street Pour House + Kitchen

1350 E. Chicago St., Elgin, (847) 214-1708, pourhousekitchen.com/. Dads eat free at Chicago Street Pour House from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday with the purchase of an additional sandwich or entree. There will be a free gift for dad while supplies last.

Cooper’s Hawk

Locations in Algonquin, Arlington Heights, Burr Ridge, Downers Grove, Gurnee, Kildeer, Morton Grove, Naperville, South Barrington, St. Charles, Wheeling; chwinery.com/. Cooper’s Hawk is taking reservations now for Father’s Day.

The Drake Oak Brook

2301 York Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-0000, thedrakeoakbrookhotel.com/. Reservations are available from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 16, for The Drake’s Father’s Day Brunch. Devised by Chef Ezequiel, the brunch buffet includes an omelet station, waffle station, entrees, carving stations, an outdoor grill station, and a seafood and raw bar. Drake Bloody Mary’s will be available upon arrival. Enjoy interactive games and an additional food station on the lawn. It’s $85 for adults, $35 for kids 4-10, and free for kids 3 and younger.

Lucille Restaurant at Drury Lane

100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 530-8300, lucillerestaurant.com/special-events-spring/. Treat dad to a Father’s Day Champagne Brunch at Lucille, available starting at 10:30 a.m. Dine from gourmet food stations including seafood, carving, starters, omelets, breakfast, made-to-order crepes, doughnuts and waffles, plus entrees like barbecue chicken and desserts. A Bloody Mary bar and unlimited champagne, mimosas and bellinis are included. It’s $75 for adults, $30 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger.

The Melting Pot

Forever Fondue returns for Father’s Day at the Melting Pot restaurants. (Photo provided by The Melting Pot)

1205 Butterfield Road, Suite A, Downers Grove, (630) 737-0810, and 255 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 843-8970; meltingpot.com/. Starting on Father’s Day, the Forever Fondue special returns, meaning that diners can order the three-course signature endless entree for $51. It includes all-you-can-eat entrees (choose between Land & Sea, Classic or Steak Lovers entree) plus salad and chocolate fondue. After Father’s Day, the Forever Fondue deal will be available Monday through Thursday through Aug. 1. Reservations recommended.

Meson Sabika

1025 Aurora Ave., Naperville, (630) 983-3000, mesonsabika.com/. The Spanish tapas restaurant will be celebrating fathers for lunch and dinner Sunday. The outdoor patio will be open. Reservations required.

Mio Modo

200 S. 2nd St., St. Charles, (630) 587-8221, miomodo.com/. Father’s Day specials June 14-16 include a 16-ounce, center-cut, bone-in rib-eye ($63), eight-ounce center-cut filet ($53) and a six-ounce Wagyu flat iron ($43), each served with sides and a complimentary glass of select wine.

Riverlands Brewing Company

1860 Dean St., Unit A, St. Charles, riverlandsbrewing.com/. There’s stuff for dad all day at Riverlands, starting with food from Taco Madre from noon to 4 p.m., music by Kristin Rose Kelly from 1-4 p.m. and 16 tap beers served from noon to 10 p.m. Karaoke goes from 6-9 p.m.

Wing Snob

Wing Snob is one dining option for Father’s Day. (Photo provided by Wing Snob )

116 Tyler Creek Plaza, Elgin, (847) 874-9464, and 1713A W. Golf Road, Mount Prospect, (847) 752-9464, wingsnob.com/. Does dad want to avoid making a big deal of Father’s Day? Take him to Wing Snob, where he can nosh on the many sauced and dry-rubbed wings and sides such as fries, mac n’ cheese, street corn, pretzels and cheese and more.

