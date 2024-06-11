Woodstock kicks off Movies in the Park series

Woodstock’s popular summer Movies in the Park series is back for another year, transforming the charming Park in the Square into a magical open-air cinema on select Thursdays in June and July.

Gather with family and friends at 7:30 p.m. for an evening of community and fun, with the movie beginning around 8:30 p.m. Don’t forget to bring your lawn chair, blanket and favorite snacks, although alcohol is not permitted. There is no charge to attend.

This year, moviegoers can indulge in delightful treats from POP-a-doodle-doo, the newest gourmet popcorn shop coming to Woodstock, savor delicious slices from Antioch Pizza and enjoy pre-entertainment by RC Juggles, ensuring an unforgettable night under the stars.

Here is the summer movie schedule:

June 13 - Strange World

“Strange World” takes audiences on a whimsical journey through a hidden realm, where a group of adventurous young explorers discovers the magic of friendship and the wonders of diversity.

June 20 - Lilo & Stitch

“Lilo and Stitch” is a heartwarming tale of an unlikely friendship between a young Hawaiian girl named Lilo and a mischievous alien named Stitch, who learns the true meaning of ‘ohana’—family.

June 27 - Flubber

“Flubber” is a whimsical and hilarious adventure featuring Robin Williams as a bumbling scientist who creates a mischievous and bouncy green substance that leads to chaotic yet heartwarming antics.

July 11 - How To Train Your Dragon

“How to Train Your Dragon” is an epic tale of friendship and courage, as a young Viking named Hiccup befriends a misunderstood dragon, Toothless, and embarks on a journey to defy tradition and forge a bond that will change their world forever.

July 18 - Guardians of the Galaxy

“Guardians of the Galaxy” is a thrilling cosmic adventure that follows a ragtag group of misfit heroes as they band together to protect the galaxy from imminent destruction, all while rocking out to an iconic soundtrack.

July 25 - Mrs. Doubtfire

“Mrs. Doubtfire” is a heartwarming comedy that follows the hilarious escapades of a devoted father who disguises himself as a British nanny to spend time with his children after a difficult divorce, teaching valuable lessons about love, family, and the importance of being true to oneself.

For more information or any last-minute updates, visit woodstockoperahouse.com.