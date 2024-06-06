The Local Scene: Cicada Surge and EarthWise Pet adoption event in Kendall County this weekend

Educators are gearing up for the emergence of 17-year-cicadas in northern Illinois this spring. (Courtesy of Jim and Joan Sayer via Daily Herald Media Group)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. Roaming Readers: Yorkville Public Library will offer its monthly Roaming Readers Walking Club from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Hoover Forest Preserve, 11285 W. Fox Road, Yorkville. Attendees will discuss books they’ve read that month while taking a stroll. The club, for ages 18 and older, lets participants chat about books while being out in nature. The event is held weather permitting. Registration is required by 9 a.m. that morning. For information, visit yorkville.librarycalendar.com/event/roaming-readers-43.

2. Chicago Rush Golf Outing: The Chicago Rush Soccer Foundation will hold the 2024 Chicago Rush Golf Outing fundraiser starting at 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Fox Bend Golf Course, 3516 Route 34, Oswego. The event offers golf and optional dinner. Registration per person is $150 for golf and dinner, $120 for golf only, $50 for dinner only and $500 for four-ball and dinner. A cash bar is available for ages 21 and older. All proceeds from the event go to the Chicago Rush Soccer Foundation, specifically helping to offset fees for low-income families and raising money for its scholarship program. Donations are appreciated. For information, visit chicagorushsoccerfoundation.com/club/10766.

3. New Life for Old Bags: Plano Community District Library will host New Life for Old Bags from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 8. During the monthly event, attendees help transform plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for homeless people. This is a free event and no registration is required. Plano Library is located at 15 W. North St. For information, contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704, or visit planolibrary.info/event/new-life-for-old-bags-30.

4. Cicada Surge – Catch the Wave: Kendall County Forest Preserve District will present a cicada-related event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Hoover Forest Preserve, 11285 W. Fox Road, Yorkville. This is a free, open-house-style event that will include games, activities and, of course, cicadas. A donation of $5 is recommended. All ages are welcome. This is described as a perfect event for families and nature lovers. For information, visit kendallforest.com/pdf/Cicada-Surge-Flyer.pdf.

5. EarthWise Pet in Yorkville – Adoption Event: EarthWise Pet in Yorkville will conduct an adoption event from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Riverfront Park, 131 E. Hydraulic Ave., Yorkville. It will be a multi-rescue event with other vendors. Rover Rescue will have adoptable dogs onsite. A list of the adoptable dogs that will be at the event will be posted by Friday. For information, visit roverrescue.org/event/earthwise-pet-in-yorkville-adoption-event-2.

