Neponset to host Picnic Day on June 7-8

The pie auction is scheduled 6 p.m. Friday, June 7, during the Neponset Picnic Day. (Shaw Media photo)

Neponset will host Picnic Day on Friday, June 7, and Saturday, June 8, featuring a cruise-in car show the first night and a parade 10 a.m. Saturday.

Parade entries should meet at the high school at 9:30 a.m.

Pie auction entries should be brought to the Community Building by 2 p.m. Friday. Judging begins at 3 and prizes will be $50 for first place, $30 for second place and $20 for third place. The pies will be auctioned at 6. No pumpkin, cream or refrigerated pies.

Here is a full schedule of activities.

Friday, June 7

3 p.m. Pie judging

5 to 8:30 p.m.: Cruise-in, fire department food tent, vendors, 50/50 drawing

6 p.m.: Pie auction

Saturday, June 8

7 to 11 a.m. Fire department pancake breakfast

7:45 a.m. Kids 5K at Scott Park

8 a.m. 5K at Scott Park

9 to 11 a.m. Pony rides by Trico Equestrian

10 a.m. Parade

10:30 a.m. to noon: Kewanee High School Band at Scott Park

11 a.m. to noon: Book stacking contest

1 to 2 p.m. Bingo for all ages