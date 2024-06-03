Neponset to host Picnic Day on June 7-8

Neponset will host Picnic Day on Friday, June 7, and Saturday, June 8, featuring a cruise-in car show the first night and a parade 10 a.m. Saturday.
Parade entries should meet at the high school at 9:30 a.m.
Pie auction entries should be brought to the Community Building by 2 p.m. Friday. Judging begins at 3 and prizes will be $50 for first place, $30 for second place and $20 for third place. The pies will be auctioned at 6. No pumpkin, cream or refrigerated pies.
Here is a full schedule of activities.
Friday, June 7
3 p.m. Pie judging
5 to 8:30 p.m.: Cruise-in, fire department food tent, vendors, 50/50 drawing
6 p.m.: Pie auction
Saturday, June 8
7 to 11 a.m. Fire department pancake breakfast
7:45 a.m. Kids 5K at Scott Park
8 a.m. 5K at Scott Park
9 to 11 a.m. Pony rides by Trico Equestrian
10 a.m. Parade
10:30 a.m. to noon: Kewanee High School Band at Scott Park
11 a.m. to noon: Book stacking contest
1 to 2 p.m. Bingo for all ages