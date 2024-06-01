Celebrate Glen Ellyn’s Summer Break at the Lake with live music, food trucks and more

Glen Ellyn Park District invites the community to kick off the summer in style with Summer Break at the Lake, an outdoor concert event for adults aged 21 years and older. Gates for the event will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. June 28 at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road. (Photo provided by Glen Ellyn Park District)

The Glen Ellyn Park District invites the community to kick off the summer in style with Summer Break at the Lake, an outdoor concert event for adults aged 21 years and older. Gates for the event will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. June 28 at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road.

Enjoy live music from the band 7th Heaven, a variety of food trucks and beverages from The Beer Cellar, Two Hound Red and Common Good Cocktail House. Registration covers entry to the event only. Food and drinks are available separately from on-site vendors.

Tickets can be purchased online for $10 per person by registering before June 27. Tickets will increase to $15 at the door, cash or credit only, but may not be available if the event sells out in advance.

Visit gepark.org to register.