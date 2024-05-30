The Local Scene: Oswego Country Market, Smallville Super Shop and more in Kendall County this weekend

People visit the Six Generations Farm's stand at the Oswego Country Market during a previous August. This year's season of Sunday markets resumes June 2, continuing through Sept. 29. (Eric Schelkopf)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. Smallville Super Shop: From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 1, Cielito Mexican Restaurant in Plano will have a collection of vendors from Clark’s Collectibles & Comics selling merchandise in the back room. There will be toys, comics, crocheted goods, custom drinkware, craft sodas, video games and more available for purchase. The restaurant is at 11 W. John St. For more information, visit Facebook at tinyurl.com/33yk65vc.

2. Paws on Main Street: From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 1, Pittie Rescue will be at Paws on Main Street in Oswego, 100 Main St. A variety of dogs will be available to view and spend time with, but adoptions are not available onsite. To begin the process for adoptions, visit rescueapittie.org. For more information, go to rescueapittie.org/3816-2.

3. Oswego History Tour - Industrial Sector: At noon Saturday, June 1, the Oswegoland Heritage Association and Oswegoland Park District will offer an Oswego History Tour beginning and ending at the Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego. The tour will be taken on a bus and will traverse what once was the industrial sector of Oswego from 1840 to 1910. It will last about an hour. Preregistration is required. Ticket prices range from $7 to $10. For more information, visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org/event/oswego-history-tour-industrial-sector-2.

4. “Are You a Lightworker?” Discussion: From 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 1, Amber Bytner-Hogan Empath and Awakening Group will host a discussion on lightworkers at Yorkville Public Library in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room, 902 Game Farm Road. This is a free event in which attendees can discuss lightworkers and other topics of spirituality. Individuals younger than 18 must attend with a legal guardian. Registration is required. For more information, visit meetup.com/amberbytnerhogan/events/299453925.

5. Oswego Country Market: From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 2, Oswego will launch its annual Country Market taking place nearly every Sunday through Sept. 29. The market will have vendors onsite selling fresh produce, meats, eggs, artisan cheeses, specialty foods such as baked goods and honey and handmade items. The market is located at 10 Main St., Oswego. For more information, visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org/programs-events/special-events/oswego-country-market.

