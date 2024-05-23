New summer cocktail menu debuts as The Graceful Ordinary opens riverside terrace

The Graceful Ordinary at 1 E. Main St. in St. Charles will open its riverside terrace (shown) for the season on Friday, May 24, 2024. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Dine al fresco along the Fox River waterfront at The Graceful Ordinary in downtown St. Charles.

The family-owned restaurant will reopen the riverside terrace on Friday, May 24, with a new vibrant summer cocktail menu, Oyster & Martini Happy Hour and a full late-night menu.

The Graceful Ordinary in St. Charles. (Shaw Media photo)

Enjoy freshly-shucked oysters on the patio with the Oyster & Martini Happy Hour Tuesday - Friday from 4 - 6 p.m. The $2 a shuck oysters have all the classic fixings like mignonette, cocktail sauce and fresh-sliced lemon wedges alongside a specialty menu of $10 martinis. Start with house gin or vodka, and have the bartender shake it (or stir it) up your way, or opt for a classic cosmo or citrusy lemon drop.

This spring, executive Chef Chris Curren assembled a brand-new late-night menu perfect for guests looking to enjoy a plate alongside their nightcap. Now available not only at the bar and adjacent cocktail lounge but also on the riverside terrace, these bites are available from 9 p.m. - close Thursday-Saturday. Indulge in favorites like the double-stacked T.G.O. Burger, the Nashville hot chicken sandwich piled high with coleslaw and house-made pickles or the lobster pizza with Manchego cheese.

In honor of al fresco season, a brand-new cocktail menu has also been unveiled, featuring a lineup of refreshing summer drinks, from bright and herbaceous gin and tonics to island-inspired tiki drinks and beyond. Some standouts on the menu include “Prickly in Pink,” a bright pink stunner with watermelon-infused mezcal, prickly pear and ginger liqueur and the “Some Like it Hot” featuring cucumber vodka and jalepeño tequila.

The Graceful Ordinary is located at 3 E. Main St., St. Charles. Visit thegracefulordinary.com/ for more information.