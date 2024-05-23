Lombard brewpub adds dash of cicada to Malort for unique experience

A cicada shell is attached to brown paper to simulate it climbing on a tree at the Pilcher Park Nature Center in Joliet for their informative cicada display on Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

Noon Whistle Brewing in Lombard is getting in on the cicada craze.

The Lombard brewpub is now offering “a locally harvested Cicada-Infused Malört,” it said on its Instagram page.

Noon Whistle Brewing, 800 E. Roosevelt Road, described the drink as having a lobster-like flavor.

“Believe it or not, the 17-year old virgin cicadas bring a flavor reminiscent of succulent lobster to this insanely delicious concoction. It’s a taste you won’t find anywhere else, and it’s only available once every 17 years!” the company said on its Instagram account.

For the more adventurous, they can boost that cicada flavor by bringing in their “saved cicada husks and infuse your drink with even more of that unique flavor,” making it the “ultimate personalized” flavor experience, according to the Instagram post.