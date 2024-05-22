Local Scene: ‘Saving Private Ryan’ at The Dixon, TLPalooza this weekend in the Sauk Valley

Here are five things to do this weekend in the Sauk Valley:

1 Catch a movie: “Saving Private Ryan” will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 24, at The Historic: Dixon Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon. The movie is about a U.S. Army captain who leads a mission in the days just after D-Day to rescue a GI trapped behind enemy lines in France after all three of the soldier’s brothers are killed in action. Tickets are available at dixontheatre.com/event/saving-private-ryan-1998.

2 Celebrate at Timber Lake Playhouse: TLP will celebrate TLPalooza at noon Saturday, May 25. Timber Lake Playhouse, operating in its 63rd year, kicks off the season by inviting the community to the playhouse for a summer kickoff party. The party features the TLP beer garden, music, guided tours of the theater and the back lot, food and games for the kids. The beer garden opens at noon. Food from the grill will be available. Marques Morel, a songwriter and storyteller, will perform in the beer garden from 1 to 3 p.m. Stay for the evening and enjoy Jonny Lyons and the Pride in concert in the theater. Tickets cost $30 ($25 for TLP subscribers). After the concert, join TLP staff at the beer garden for a bonfire capping off the evening. TLP is at 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll.

3 Support veterans: The Dixon American Legion Post 12 will serve baked or fried cod, baked potato or french fries, vegetable, roll, salad and dessert from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 24. The cost is $18. Call 815-284-2003 to reserve your meal, available for dine-in at the Post, 1120 W. First St., or for carryout. Post 12 will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, May 27, at the Post. Lunch will be served at noon. All are welcome.

4 Attend a dance performance: Woodlawn Dance Academy dancers age 3 to adult will perform three recitals with the theme “Music Icons.” The music legend-themed events are set for Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1, at Centennial Auditorium, Sterling, and mark the academy’s 16th annual dance recitals. Tickets cost $12 each and are available at centennialauditorium.org. A processing fee will be applied to online ticket purchases. Tickets also are available at the Centennial Auditorium box office between 3 and 6 p.m. weekdays, and will be available at the door. The performances will be at 6:30 p.m. May 31 and 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. June 1.

5 Kick off the summer: The River Country 101.7 Summer Kickoff will take place on the Dixon riverfront on Saturday, June 1. Headliner Chase McDaniel will perform at 8 p.m. Opening act is Conner Sweet, who performs at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. They are available at dccms.ticketleap.com/river-country-summer-kickoff.

• Would you like your event listed in this weekly feature? Submit your events to Sauk Valley Media’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/local-events.