Local Scene: Here are some things to do Memorial Day weekend in Grundy County

The Morris Color Guard gives the 21 gun salute on Monday during the Memorial Day ceremony. (Maribeth Wilson)

Grundy County and the surrounding area are great places to be the weekend of Memorial Day. There are plenty of things to do to keep everyone busy as the weather heats up and kids get out of school.

Memorial Day Parades:

American Legion Post 1188 is sponsoring and hosting the 2024 Minooka Memorial Day Parade, which will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 27, at Mission Bible Church, 412 N. Wabena Avenue and end at Veterans Park. A memorial service will follow.

Morris has a parade at 10:30 a.m. starting at Chapin Park, heading toward the Grundy County Courthouse, with an observance following at 11 a.m. at the Grundy County Courthouse.

Other festivities:

The Morris City Pool has its opening for the season on Saturday, May 25, from noon to 6 p.m., and will stay open, weather permitting, for the rest of the summer. It’s a bit early to be looking at the forecasts for Saturday, but the National Weather Service in Chicago has Saturday listed as 80 degrees and sunny, a great day for a dip in the pool.

The Grundy County Speedway is hosting the GCS Super Cup Series Corporal Christian Smith Memorial at 7:30 p.m. Friday, with stands opening at 5 p.m. Kick off the weekend with a night full of racing. Adults cost $15, seniors cost $12, and kids 12-17-years-old cost $8. Children 11 and under are free.