West Chicago Blooming Fest returns this weekend

West Chicago’s annual Blooming Fest has grown into a gardener’s playground.

A plant sale starts at 9 a.m. Saturday with a wide selection of more than 2,000 natives, annuals, perennials, vegetables and hanging baskets. It’s the main event of a downtown spring festival celebrating the start of the growing season.

The West Chicago Garden Club hosts the sale at its booth on Galena Street until around 2 p.m., but organizers suggest showing up early. Club members offer plants from their own gardens or greenhouses. Master gardeners will be able to answer questions and share their expertise on Saturday.

Blooming Fest also will feature entertainment, children’s activities, food and vendors.

Musicians Katie Kostner and Dillon Riley will perform as will the West Chicago Elementary School District 33 Choir. The city’s annual Art Banner exhibit will be displayed.

The kid zone along Main Street will have a petting zoo, face painter, balloonist, sand art and other family-friendly options. The Animal Quest animal show will be held from noon to 12:45 p.m.

More than 70 food, crafts and business vendors, plus community and civic organizations, will have booths lining Main Street between Washington and Chicago streets.

Galena Street between Main Street and Tye Court will be closed from 10 a.m. Friday through 7 p.m. Saturday to accommodate Blooming Fest. Main Street also will be closed from Chicago to West Washington streets from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

More information is available at westchicago.org/blooming-fest/.

