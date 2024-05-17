Local Scene: White Sox Night at the Grundy County Speedway, Junk in the Trunk, and more

Dean Patterson takes some practice laps in his #64 Late Model. (Photo provided by Grundy County Speedway)

Here are some things to do in and around Grundy County starting on Friday:

Chicago White Sox Night, Grundy County Speedway: 5 p.m. Friday, May 17, 8890 N. IL Route 47, Morris. First race starts at 7 p.m.

Wear White Sox gear to the Grundy County Speedway Friday night to be entered in drawings for prizes, and meet 1983 American League Rookie of the Year Ron Kittle. Vehicles racing Friday night include super late models, mid-Ams, pure stocks, Crown Vics and midgets. Adults cost $15, seniors cost $12 and kids 12-17 cost $8. Children under 11 are free.

Cody Calkins: 8 p.m. at Clayton’s Tap, 122 W. Washington St., Morris

Stop by Clayton’s Tap in Morris to hear the acoustic stylings of local favorite Cody Calkins, and try out one of Clayton’s newest creations: the $3 Screamin’ Cicada.

Junk in the Trunk: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, 100 W. Commercial Drive, Morris

Stop by the parking lot behind Walgreens in Morris on Sunday for the Junk in the Trunk sale. It’s a good place to find used goods and decorations, and other things that might be found at a rummage sale. Vendors fees are donated to the Grundy County Historical Society and Museum.