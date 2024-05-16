The Local Scene: Hong Kong Pizza Party 2024 and Spring Fling in Kendall County this weekend

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. Hong Kong Pizza Party: Hong Kong Pizza Party 2024 will be held Friday and Saturday, May 17 and 18, at PNA Youth Camp, 10701 River Road, Plano. Gates open around 3 p.m. Friday, and attendees are asked to be off the campgrounds by noon Sunday. There will be an indoor stage, free camping and parking, lodging upgrades, restrooms and showers. The event is kid- and dog-friendly. Attendees can bring their own food and drinks, but no glass bottles are allowed in the camp’s Dance Hall where the performances take place. Featured bands include Invisible Cartoons, Colleen Wild and the Haunted, Goatbelly, The Perks and Lever. Food vendors will sell made-to-order items. Tickets cost $55 a day or $100 for a weekend pass. Admission is $10 a day for ages 14-19 and free for ages 13 and younger. There also are a variety of upgrades available to purchase. Tickets are available at the gate. For more information, go to ripjockey.wixsite.com/hkpp.

2. Puzzle Palooza: The Oswegoland Park District will present Puzzle Palooza from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 18, at Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego. Teams of two to four players will race other competitors to complete a puzzle. Each team gets two hours to work on a 300-piece puzzle that they can keep. Only two players on a team can be 18 or older. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own snacks. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place. The fee is $35 for residents and $40 for nonresidents. Teams must register, but only one member needs to register the entire team. For information, go to oswegolandparkdistrict.org/event/puzzle-palooza-family-edition.

3. Sandwich Game Club: Board game enthusiasts can attend the Sandwich Game Club to socialize and play a variety of games from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 18, in the Sandwich Public Library District’s Public Meeting Room. Games will be provided, but attendees are encouraged to bring their favorites. Anyone older than 18 is welcome. Sandwich Public Library District is at 925 S. Main St. For more information, go to sandwichpld.org/events/calendar/adult-programs/sandwich-game-club-05-18-2024.

4. Spring Fling Auto Show: Kendall County Fairgrounds will host the Spring Fling Auto Show and Vendor Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19. Exhibitors must pay $10 onsite to participate. The Vendor Market will include a variety of products and services. The event also includes music, food vendors and family-friendly activities. Admission is free for all ages. The Kendall County Fair Association funded the event. Kendall County Fairgrounds is at 10826 Illinois Route 71 in Yorkville. For more information, go to kendallcountyfairgrounds.org/2024-spring-fling.

5. Special Disney Singo Brunch: Pinz Entertainment Center in Yorkville will feature a Disney Singo Brunch beginning at noon Sunday, May 19, but doors open at 11 a.m. The event will include prizes, brunch, a meet-and-greet with Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and a Disney-themed drink menu for children and adults. Tables are limited; reserve a table in advance by contacting Pinz on Messenger or emailing pinzevents@gmail.com. Pinz Yorkville is at 1211 N. Bridge St. For more information, go to pinzyorkville.com/calendar.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to Shaw Local’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/kendall-county-now/local-events.