Experience authentic Flamenco music and dance at Woodstock Opera House

The esteemed Martin Metzger Flamenco Ensemble will grace the Main Stage of the Woodstock Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, bringing a captivating performance that promises to immerse the audience in the depths of traditional flamenco.

Composed of Chicago’s finest flamenco talents, the ensemble features the artistry of Marisela Tapia (dance), Patricia Ortega (voice), Diego Alonso (guitar), ensemble leader Martin Metzger (guitar) and Javier Saume (cajon), according to a news release from Woodstock Opera House. Each member’s commitment to authenticity and passion for flamenco has been honed through extensive study and frequent travels to Spain, ensuring every performance is rich with the art’s vibrant energy and intricate nuances.

The group has inspired audiences throughout the Chicagoland area, performing at venues such as the Cervantes Institute, the Old Town School of Folk Music and Millennium Park, among others. The performance at the historic Woodstock Opera House is part of their ongoing mission to spread the cultural richness and emotional depth of flamenco to diverse audiences, according to the release.

Woodstock Opera House is located at 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock.

Tickets for the Flamenco performance at the Woodstock Opera House are available now, with seats starting at $20. Tickets can be bought online at www.woodstockoperahouse.com or by calling the box office during business hours at 815-338-5300.