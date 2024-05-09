Craving something sweet? Indulge at these sweet shops in northern Illinois

Hey Sweetie, located at 203 W. Main St. in Ottawa, will hold its grand opening on May 18, 2024. (Photo provided by Hey Sweetie )

Northern Illinois has so many great places to satisfy your sweet tooth, from home-baked cookies and cakes to creamy ice cream! From whimsical cupcake creations to hand-crafted chocolates, there’s a treat shop waiting to satisfy your cravings. Whether you’re a longtime resident or just visiting the area, we’ve compiled a delicious list of must-try shops to add a touch of sugary delight to your day. Explore unique flavors, decadent desserts and charming atmospheres that will have you coming back for more.

Desserts in a display case (Morguefile )

Sweet Temptations Dessert Co. – Yorkville

This award-winning, made-from-scratch bakery creates delectable desserts for weddings and other special occasions, but also has a sweet shop open to the public. You can choose from many treats to satisfy any craving, from cookies to cupcakes, truffles to cheesecakes and bars, this locally-owned bakery has so many flavors to explore! The sweet shop is open to the public on Fridays from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 728 E. Veterans Parkway, Yorkville. sweettemptationsco.com/

Milkshake and Cookies – Plainfield

Try a spicy PB&J milkshake, butterscotch caramel pecan cookie or orange dream float at this locally-owned bakery. Other menu items include truffles, brownies, coffee and lattes, hot tea and more. The shop also offers limited-time flavors and creations for holidays and other special events. 16122 S. Route 59, Plainfield. facebook.com/MilkshakeandCookies

DeKalb Confectionary – DeKalb

The Confectionary, which is family-owned, has been bringing delicious home-made chocolates to the community since 1982. Located in the middle of downtown DeKalb, The Confectionary’s handcrafted favorites include caramels, toffees and decadent, creamy chocolates, in addition to gummies, sours and other hard candies. 149 N 2nd St., DeKalb. theconfectionary.com

Ethereal Craft Chocolate – Woodstock

A view of confections from a display case at Ethereal Confections in Woodstock. (Sarah Nader)

This “bean-to-bar” chocolate shop, cafe and speakeasy in historic downtown Woodstock combines different flavors to create unique candies, chocolates and more. The beans are organically-sourced and the treats are made from scratch. Some of the crave-worthy chocolates include sidekick candy bar, ninja turtle candy bar, orange meltaways, scorpion pepper pecan chocolate, blueberry lavender dark chocolate, chocolate-covered gummy bears, chocolate-dipped ginger and much more. 140 Cass St., Woodstock. etherealconfections.com

Baker Street – Dixon

Baker Street is a cafe, bakery and coffee roaster in the heart of downtown Dixon. Enjoy a cup of organic, freshly-roasted coffee with a homemade scone or muffin. Baker Street also specializes in creating cakes and desserts for weddings and other occasions. Treat yourself with a gourmet cupcake, homemade pie or lemon blueberry biscuit. 111 W. 1st St., Dixon. bakerstreetcafeandcatering.com

HEY SUGAR – Geneva

Just like its title suggests, this place is heaven for sugar lovers! They may be famous for their English toffee, but the deliciousness doesn’t stop there. Other popular menu items include several cupcake flavors, frosting shots, cakesicles, soft serve ice cream, cookie dough bites, shakes and a wide variety of coffees, hot cocoas and teas. 507 S. 3rd St., Geneva. heysugargeneva.com

The Scoop – Oswego

This adorable, brightly-colored ice cream and candy shop opened in downtown Oswego just over a year ago. You’ll find gummies and candies in jars, as well as a variety of novelty confections, and of course... ice cream! Choose from among many flavors and create your own treat with the many toppings available. The Scoop also hosts book signings with local authors and other special events and fundraisers for local organizations. 108 Main St., Oswego. facebook.com/thescooposwego/

Hey Sweetie – Ottawa

This brand new sweet shop at 203 W. Main St., will hold its grand opening celebration May 18, and features retro novelty candy, as well as cotton candy, fruity popcorn, ice cream and more! Visit their Facebook page to learn more.

Anderson’s Candy Shop – Richmond & Barrington

This destination candy shop with its original location in northern McHenry County has been crafting delicious homemade candies and chocolates for more than 100 years! Established in 1919, Anderson’s offers such a huge variety of treats, including chocolate dipped fruit, chocolate dipped nuts, fudge, chocolate creams, molded chocolates, more than 30 varieties of candy bars and the list goes on! 10301 Main St., Richmond and 128 E. Main St., Barrington. andersonscandyshop.com

Roxie’s Sweet Confections – Utica

You’ll find everything to satisfy your sweet tooth at Roxie’s in Utica. Choose from a variety of ice cream flavors, fudge, truffles, turtles, ice cream cakes, candies and more. Roxie’s specializes in ice cream cakes, and can make a creative concoction that’s sure to be a big hit at your next party. 723 S. Clark St., Utica. facebook.com/roxiesconfections/

The Ottawa Bakery – Ottawa

An employee adds cookies to a plate at The Ottawa Bakery, which is located at 630 Court St., Ottawa.

End your trip to the Starved Rock area with a stop at The Ottawa Bakery, and enjoy homemade cookies, cannolis, cakes, cupcakes, fudge, doughnuts, cinnamon rolls and more. Grab a warm or iced cup of coffee while you’re there, too! Savory items like quiche, hot ham and cheddar pastries and more are also on the menu. The small-batch bakery is locally owned and located in beautiful downtown Ottawa. 630 Court St., Ottawa. facebook.com/theottawabakery630/

Riverside Chocolate Factory – McHenry

This truly iconic sweet shop in McHenry has every kind of decadent chocolate you can want, including chocolate bacon! There are plenty of familiar favorites, like a variety of chocolate caramels, chocolate and peanut butter confections, chocolate-covered pretzels, English toffee, homemade fudge and so much more. 2102 W. Route 120, McHenry. riversidechocolatefactory.com

Gigi’s Sweets On the Go – Joliet

Located in the Joliet train station, this sweet shop has it all for busy commuters, or anyone looking to satisfy their sweet tooth. This locally-owned retailer has it all – gourmet popcorn, ice cream, a variety of chocolates, cookies, brownies, muffins and more! Gigi’s can cater your special event or fulfill special orders for that important occasion. 90 E. Jefferson St., Joliet. gigis-sweets-on-the-go.ueniweb.com/

Meusel’s Dairy Delite – Dixon & Amboy

A popular family business with two walk-up locations, Meusel’s Dairy Delite has been serving creamy, delicious ice cream to the Sauk Valley since the family opened the Amboy location in 1986. The Dixon location opened in 1998, and now, the menu at both locations includes their signature favorites dip top cones, brownie supreme, blue moon ice cream, buffalo chip ice cream cookie sandwiches and fresh fruit slushes. 118 E. 7th St., Dixon and 303 S. Mason Ave., Amboy. meuselsdairydelite.com

Ollie’s Frozen Custard – Sycamore

It almost feels like a holiday in DeKalb County when Ollie’s Frozen Custard opens for the season each spring. For over 35 years, Ollie’s serves creamy frozen custard in a variety of flavors, which change daily. Flavors include key lime pie, butter pecan, salted caramel, cookie dough, red velvet cake and more, in addition to vanilla and chocolate available daily. Try a nacho sundae, which has waffle cone chips, ice cream scoops and toppings of your choice. 2290 Oakland Dr., Sycamore. olliesfrozencustard.com

All Chocolate Kitchen – Geneva

Award-winning chef Alain Roby is the mastermind behind this iconic downtown Geneva sweet shop. Menu items include homemade gelato, gourmet chocolates, a rotating selection of seasonal desserts, fudge and more. There’s also a coffee bar, and savory delights like pizzas, quiches and more. Marvel as Chef Roby’s incredible chocolate and sugar sculptures, some of which are located in the restaurant. Some of his life-sized sculptures have been features on national TV shows. 33 S. 3rd St., Geneva. allchocolatekitchen.com/

All Chocolate Kitchen

Sundae Funday – Rock Falls

A family owned and operated business, Sundae Funday is the perfect stop on a summer day to enjoy homemade ice cream on their cozy patio. The delectable menu includes ice cream nachos, with waffle cones as the “chips,” and try ice cream flavors like bourbon pecan pie, blueberry cheesecake, caramel chaos or enjoy a brownie with your sundae! 315 W. 2nd St., Rock Falls. Visit the shop’s Facebook page.

Haylie B’s Bakery – Batavia

Haylie B’s specializes in scratch-made cakes, cupcakes, cookies and bar desserts. The flavors of the delicious treats varies monthly. Some cupcake flavors include not only the classic chocolate and vanilla, but blueberry pancake, cookies & cream and mocha chip. Try a lemon cheesecake cookie or oatmeal cream pie! 109 E. Wilson St., Batavia. Visit the Facebook page for more information.

The Inside Scoop Ice Cream & Candy Shop – Crystal Lake

This shop in downtown Crystal Lake serves “super premium” ice cream, ice cream cakes, old-fashioned candy and Anderson’s chocolates. The shop has been in business since 2001, and is a perfect stop while strolling around the city’s downtown area. 53 N. Williams St., facebook.com/crystallakeicecream

Aurelio’s Bake Shop – Sterling

Aurelio’s Bake Shop is owned by “cake artist” Aurelio Gallardo, who can create create the perfect dessert for your wedding, quinceanera, anniversary or any special event. He can even make 3-D cakes! The bake shop is also known for their delicious thumbprint cookies, cupcakes, leches cups and cake pops. 517 Locust St., Sterling. Visit Aurelio’s Bake Shop’s Facebook page.

Milano Bakery – Joliet

Milano’s Bakery bring old world baking traditions to Joliet. The family-owned bakery has more than 50 roll and bread varieties and pastries like strudel, coffee cakes, danish, doughnuts and more to scrumptious desserts like dessert bars, cheesecakes, pies, brownies, mini pastries, gourmet cookies and more. Milano’s can also create the perfect custom cake for your special occasion. 433 S. Chicago St., Joliet. milanobakery.com

Mad Batter Bakery & Confections – St. Charles

This cute “neighborhood bakery” in downtown St. Charles is a great spot for the perfect breakfast pastry like croissants, muffins and cinnamon rolls, or yeast or cake doughnuts in flavors like apple cinnamon preserve, blueberry glazed, among others. Pick up a gourmet cupcake, mini cannoli or cream puff, or fudge covered brownie bite for a delicious after-dinner treat. Mad Batter also specializes in custom cookies and cakes for special events. 320 Main St., St. Charles. madaboutbaking.com/

Spring Valley Bakery – Spring Valley

From creatively-decorated cookies and cupcakes to specialty holiday creations, this award-winning bakery in Spring Valley is a must-visit. Try a homemade pie, glazed doughnut or warm pastry with your morning cup of coffee. 119 W. St. Paul St., Spring Valley. facebook.com/profile.php?id=100088498329932

Krumpets Bakery – Fulton

Krumpets has been serving their “elegantly-baked” treats for more than a decade, using only handmade ingredients. Their freshly-baked desserts include pastries like cinnamon rolls, turnovers, scones, bear claws and caramel pecan rolls; desserts include eclairs/puffs, French macaron, bars, pies, cookies, cakes and bread pudding. 1016 4th St., Fulton. krumpetsbakery.com

Sweet Vibes Dessert Lounge – Warrenville

A dessert restaurant! Yes, please! Decorated with pink flowers that adorn the walls and retro furnishings, Sweet Vibes offers Belgian waffles topped with ice cream, chocolate sauce, fruit or whipped creams, bubble waffles, waffle balls and more. The ice cream menu includes delights like Marshmallow Dreams, The Blondie, Strawberry Shortcake and so many more you’ll have to see for yourself. 28258 Diehl Road Unit 1, Warrenville. sweetvibesdessert.com/