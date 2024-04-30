Hey Sweetie opens in Ottawa, prepares for grand opening

A new sweet shop, Hey Sweetie, in Ottawa opened the weekend of April 20 and 21. (Derek Barichello)

A new sweet shop in Ottawa opened the weekend of April 20 and 21.

The new business, Hey Sweetie, at 203 W. Main St. will have a grand opening in May, calling the prior weekend a soft opening. The shop has a variety of candy, ice cream, sweets and other food and drink items. The business will provide updates on its Facebook page.

Owners Sam and Stephanie said they have eight children and are looking forward to supporting the community. Email HeySweetieus@gmail.com for to contact the business.

