Cooper’s Hawk winery and restaurant opens in Montgomery

The upscale casual dining restaurant recently opened in the shopping center, located at the intersection of Route 30 and Route 34. Illinois-based Cooper’s Hawk opened its doors in 2005 and pairs upscale, casual dining with an extensive list of curated wines.

Last June, the Montgomery Village Board approved plans for the winery and restaurant along with a 15-year economic incentive agreement worth up to $750,000. Cooper’s Hawk is located near Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, which opened last November.

The fast-casual restaurant chain sells steak burgers that are cooked-to-order, all-beef hot dogs and chicken sandwiches along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Freddy’s has several locations in the Chicago area, including in Romeoville, Westmont, Glendale Heights and Crystal Lake.

Originally developed in 2004-2005, the Ogden Hill shopping center houses several tenants, including Sam’s Club, Menard’s, JCPenney, Walgreens, Sonic, Buona Beef, McAlister’s Deli, Goodwill Industries and Binny’s Beverage Depot.