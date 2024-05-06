Wine and music in the spotlight at Oswego’s Wine on the Fox festival

Sunny skies greeted those attending Oswego's Wine on the Fox festival at Hudson Crossing Park on May 5. (Eric Schelkopf)

Nick LaPointe of Oak Park sipped on a glass of pinot grigio as he enjoyed the music of the Thomas Hartnett Trio on the second day of Oswego’s Wine on the Fox festival at Hudson Crossing Park along the scenic Fox River.

Nick LaPointe (right) and members of his family decided to wear mini sombreros to Wine on the Fox on May 5, which also was Cinco de Mayo. (Eric Schelkopf)

With Sunday being Cinco de Mayo, LaPointe and members of his family decided to wear mini sombreros to the festival.

“We’re just trying to enjoy the nice weather, and being along the river is nice,” LaPointe said.

The village began hosting the event in 2005. In 2020, it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wine on the Fox is presented by john greene Realtor.

Village Vintner was one of several wineries at Wine on the Fox in Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

Proceeds from the event help offset the cost of Oswego’s annual event programming and provide community amenities throughout the year.

Lavender Crest was one of several wineries at Wine on the Fox festival in Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

Oswego’s Fourth of July fireworks along with concerts and movies at Venue 1012, the village’s outdoor amphitheater, are made possible by Wine on the Fox sponsors, participating businesses and attendees.

Although Wine on the Fox was blessed with nice weather most of the weekend, the park had to be evacuated Saturday night because of stormy weather moving through the area. The band 28 Days had been set to perform at 6 p.m.

Julie Hoffman, events manager for the village of Oswego, said there was lightning in the area when the band was ready to set up.

After being postponed because of the weather, organizers had hoped the festival could resume.

“But the weather report didn’t allow for that,” Hoffman said. “We never got the all-clear from the National Weather Service.”

As she noted, the festival attracted good crowds on both days.

The Thomas Hartnett Trio performed May 5 at Oswego's Wine on the Fox festival. (Eric Schelkopf)

Kane County Emergency Management Director Scott Buziecki was enjoying the festival with his wife, Sue. They live in Yorkville.

This is the first time the couple have attended Wine on the Fox.

“We’ve been wanting to try it and now we’re enjoying it,” he said.

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman spent the weekend volunteering at the festival. Several village trustees and employees also volunteered their time.

Crowds enjoyed the nice weather May 5 at Oswego's Wine on the Fox festival, held at Hudson Crossing Park along the Fox River. (Eric Schelkopf)

“Everybody is pitching in,” Kauffman said. “I’ve volunteered several years in a row. This is an event where everyone can get together, listen to some music, drink some wine and just enjoy being outside.”