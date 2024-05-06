Streator’s Jammin’ at the Clock announces 2024 concert series lineup

Jammin at the Clock will return to Heritage Park in Streator for a ninth season beginning Friday, June 7. (Derek Barichello)

Jammin’ at the Clock will return to Heritage Park in Streator for a ninth season beginning Friday, June 7.

Shindig will open the summer concert series at the corner of Main and Monroe streets. All performances are scheduled 6 to 8 p.m. throughout the summer.

Here is the 2024 concert lineup:

June 14: Sinovi

June 20: Eddie Korosa and the boys and girls from Illinois

June 27: Country Roots

July 5: Nutzy Mac

July 12: Bagshot Row

July 19: Turas

July 26: Mariachi Tecalitan y Nora

Aug. 2: River Road Trio

Aug. 9: Atomic Dog Brass Band

Aug. 16: Smith Brothers

Aug. 23: Quentin Flag

Aug. 30: Cadillac Groove