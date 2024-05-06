Streator’s Jammin’ at the Clock announces 2024 concert series lineup

Jammin’ at the Clock will return to Heritage Park in Streator for a ninth season beginning Friday, June 7.
Shindig will open the summer concert series at the corner of Main and Monroe streets. All performances are scheduled 6 to 8 p.m. throughout the summer.
Here is the 2024 concert lineup:
June 14: Sinovi
June 20: Eddie Korosa and the boys and girls from Illinois
June 27: Country Roots
July 5: Nutzy Mac
July 12: Bagshot Row
July 19: Turas
July 26: Mariachi Tecalitan y Nora
Aug. 2: River Road Trio
Aug. 9: Atomic Dog Brass Band
Aug. 16: Smith Brothers
Aug. 23: Quentin Flag
Aug. 30: Cadillac Groove