May 06, 2024
Streator’s Jammin’ at the Clock announces 2024 concert series lineup

Summer concert series returns for its 9th year at Heritage Park

By Derek Barichello
The Smokers Blues Band performs the opening concert of the season Friday, June 2, 2023, at Jammin at the Clock at Heritage Park in Streator.

Jammin at the Clock will return to Heritage Park in Streator for a ninth season beginning Friday, June 7. (Derek Barichello)

Jammin’ at the Clock will return to Heritage Park in Streator for a ninth season beginning Friday, June 7.

Shindig will open the summer concert series at the corner of Main and Monroe streets. All performances are scheduled 6 to 8 p.m. throughout the summer.

Here is the 2024 concert lineup:

June 14: Sinovi

June 20: Eddie Korosa and the boys and girls from Illinois

June 27: Country Roots

July 5: Nutzy Mac

July 12: Bagshot Row

July 19: Turas

July 26: Mariachi Tecalitan y Nora

Aug. 2: River Road Trio

Aug. 9: Atomic Dog Brass Band

Aug. 16: Smith Brothers

Aug. 23: Quentin Flag

Aug. 30: Cadillac Groove

