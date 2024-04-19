Family-friendly magician, comedian to perform April 27 at Grace Theater in Princeton

The Princeton Theater Group welcomes a return engagement from David Casas, a family favorite, on 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Grace Theater, 316 S. Main St.

Casas has been making audiences laugh for more than 20 years with his award-winning magic and comedy. From Chicago to Las Vegas, David’s unique and cutting edge style of magic, has made him one of the most highly sought-after entertainers in the Midwest, according to a news release from the Princeton Theater Group. He blends comedy and magic to create a one-of-a-kind show.

Casas has been featured on television and radio, and routinely opened for ComedySportz Quad Cities for eight years. More than a magician, Casas is an entertainer. His fast-paced interactive magic show features magic, family-friendly comedy and plenty of audience participation. When not touring, Casas also teaches youth magic classes for the Bettendorf Life Fitness Center and the Davenport Junior Theatre.

Tickets for David Casas Magic are $25 for adults, $15 for students, and may be purchased online at https://festival56.com/ by calling the box office at 815-879-5656, or at the door. Parking is available in the city lot to the northwest of Monical’s Pizza.