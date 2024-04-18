The Local Scene: Earth Fest, Walk A Mile in Their Shoes, NatureFest and more in DeKalb County

Stage Coach Players cast members rehearsing a scene for their upcoming production of "One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest" (Photo provided by the Stage Coach Players )

1. Celebrate Earth Day early at the inaugural DeKalb County Earth Fest: Hosted by DeCarbon DeKalb. The free, family-friendly event kicks off at 4:30 p.m. at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb. Festivalgoers will be greeted by an array of things to do, from watching a documentary screening of “Common Ground” and trying their hand at giveaways to checking out an electric vehicle rally, visiting food trucks and scoping out reconditioned bikes.

For more information, visit www.decarbondekalb.com/events.

2. Take in a performance by the Northern Illinois University Jazz Orchestra: 7 p.m. Thursday at Boutell Memorial Concert Hall, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb. Check out the full lineup of dance performances and concerts, including the Avalon String Quartet at 7 p.m. April 26.

For information or to buy tickets, visit www.niumusic.universitytickets.com.

3. Enjoy the latest show by DeKalb theater troupe Stage Coach Players as it presents “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”: The show runs Thursday through April 28 at various times at the theater, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb. The drama tells the story of Randle McMurphy, a rebel who fakes insanity to serve his prison sentence at a psychiatric ward, overseen by Nurse Ratched. McMurphy antagonizes Ratched and encourages patients to stand up for themselves. The antagonism culminates in an unsanctioned party at the ward with prostitutes. Ratched arrives to find the ward a disaster, patients passed out and one patient – Billy Bibbit – in one of the woman’s arms. McMurphy ends up helping the fellow patients find their own voices.

For information or to buy tickets, visit www.stagecoachplayers.com.

4. Walk A Mile in Their Shoes to help raise awareness for and combat sexual violence with Safe Passage Inc. of DeKalb: Registration starts at 10:30 a.m., and the walk kicks off at 11 a.m. at the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center, 1525 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. The event is held in collaboration with NIU’s Prevention Education and Outreach Department. Day-of event registration is $25 per person, $20 per team member, $15 per student or $10 per student team member. Teams include more than five people.

For information or to register, visit www.safepassagedv.org.

5. Enjoy some fresh air at NatureFest: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Russell Woods Forest Preserve, 11750 Route 72, Genoa. The third annual festival is hosted by the University of Illinois Extension, the DeKalb County Soil and Water Conservation and DeKalb County Forest Preserve. NatureFest features multiple learning and hands-on activities throughout the preserve. Master Naturalist volunteers and Extension staff are available to present the activities.

A map and passport will be provided to track participants’ experiences. Attendees are required to check in at a registration table. The map and passport also will be available at the registration table. In the event of inclement weather, the activities will be held in the cabins and the Natural Resource Education Center.

Early accommodation requests to participate in the event are encouraged. To make a request, email mariantt@illinois.edu or call 815-784-2000.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events, where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.