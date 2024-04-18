New owners open The Detour in La Salle at former bar location

Will Hocking will take over newly-named The Detour in La Salle with his friend Colton Cinotto, who owns Riverfront Bar and Grill in Peru with his brother. The tavern is scheduled to open Wednesday, April 24. (Maribeth Wilson)

A new bar, The Detour, is set to open at 328 Third St. in La Salle on Wednesday, April 24, after a transfer of ownership.

Will Hocking will take over the tavern with his friend Colton Cinotto, who also owns Riverfront Bar and Grill in Peru with his brother.

Hocking said the pair had talked about owning a business together, so when the spot became available, they jumped at the chance.

“When we saw this opportunity, obviously, it’s beautiful and kind of ready to go,” Hocking said. “We didn’t have to gut the whole thing and do a bunch of stuff to it.”

We just want a nice place that people can come and get a little detour on the way home and have a couple beers.” — Will Hocking, owner of The Detour

The new owners are having a mural of the Illinois River and the Route 251 bridge painted on the back wall of the bar.

“We were thinking of something that would integrate the community,” Hocking said. “We were going to go with something personal, but I just figured more people in age groups could relate to that.”

Hocking and Cinotto have been friends for more than 10 years and hope the establishment brings the community together.

“We want a place where everyone can feel welcome to come down,” Hocking said. “We just want a nice place that people can come and get a little detour on the way home and have a couple beers.”

Manager Renee Mustered said The Detour is the largest outdoor venue in the area, and owners are hoping to keep people outdoors throughout the summer with live music and multiple events, such as bags tournaments.

“We’re going to cater to different age groups,” Mustered said. “We’re going to have line dancing, we’re going to have big games like Jenga and Connect Four. We’re going to have yoga sometimes on Saturday and Sunday mornings.”

Mustered said the new bar will be biker and jeep friendly and have a mocktail menu available.

The Detour will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. seven days a week.

