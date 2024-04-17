The Local Scene: Grundy County Speedway Spring Classic, Junk in the Trunk

The Grundy County Speedway Spring Classic: 3 p.m. Saturday, with races starting at 5 p.m.

Head to the Grundy County Speedway, 8890 N. Route 47 in Morris to kick off what is poised to be its biggest season ever. The speedway kicks off the 2024 season with Big 8 Late Models, the Mid-Am Racing Series, Sixers, and a GCS American Super Cup Challenge race. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, $10 for kids 12 to 17, and children 11 and under are free.

Junk in the Trunk: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, 100 W. Commercial Drive, behind Walgreens in Morris.

Looking for some treasure? Head over to the Junk in the Trunk flea market, which returns for 2024. Vendors will be selling many collectible and household items.

Clean Sweep Route 6 Clean-up: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday

Join local Chambers of Commerce along Route 6 in cleaning up the roadside, starting at Alfano’s Pizza in Ottawa and making their way west as far as they can in one and a half hours before crossing the road and making their way back. Shuttles leave every 15 minutes, and all are welcome.