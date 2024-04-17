Dining destinations tempt in picturesque Pontiac

Once a small service garage on Route 66, Edinger’s now fills up hungry visitors instead of vehicles. (Shaw Local file photo)

Sit back, relax and enjoy these nostalgic dining destinations located at the end of The First Hundred Miles of the Mother Road. Packed full of vintage ambiance, Route 66 ephemera and a variety of menus – ranging from classic diner fare to farm-to-table favorites – these restaurants and more await you in the historic small town. Whether you dine in or choose carryout, you’ll enjoy some of the best classic and modern eats Route 66 has to offer.

Old Log Cabin

18700 Old U.S. Route 66, Pontiac

815-842-2908

Have a delicious home-cooked meal and enjoy a slice of made-from-scratch pie at Pontiac’s Old Log Cabin. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and also featuring a full-service bar, the quintessential Route 66 dining establishment has welcomed guests from around the globe with a savory, home-style menu and friendly throwback atmosphere.

ACRESinn Market-Café and Restaurant

107 W. Madison St., Pontiac

AcresInn.com

If fresh, honest ingredients such as just-baked bread and house-made pickles are what you’re looking for, then head over to the eclectic ACRESinn – a micro market and delectable restaurant. You’ll find menu items made with carefully sourced ingredients and local produce. A commitment to quality ingredients and innovative offerings can be found across the whole menu – from a robust sandwich selection to Tex-Mex to Boozy Milkshakes made with regional spirits.

David’s Food and Spirits

624 W. Howard St., Pontiac

815-842-0326, Facebook at tinyurl.com/23uhx74v

The repurposed, historic, former dry goods store serves up delicious American fare Tuesday through Saturday. David’s Food and Spirits specializes in steaks and chops, and offers a wide array of beef, pork and chicken dishes. You’ll also find seafood options and more on the daily specials list. Fan-favorites include cod, salmon, crab cakes, shrimp and “the best seafood fettuccine around.”

DeLongs’ Casual Dining and Spirits

201 N. Mill St., Pontiac

delongsil.com

Located in a historic corner building on Pontiac’s beautiful town square, you’ll find DeLongs’ Casual Dining and Spirits. It’s known for its house garlic-and-butter sauce, and you’ll find expertly cooked burgers and steaks on the menu, paired with seasoned fries or a twice-baked. The expansive DeLongs’ menu features something for everyone, from homemade soups and appetizers to entree-size salads and sandwiches. Looking for more throwback fun? Enjoy a Route 66 brand soda in a variety of flavors.

Edinger’s Filling Station

423 W. Madison St., Pontiac

facebook.com/edingersfillingstation

Once a small service garage on Route 66, Edinger’s now fills up hungry visitors instead of vehicles. The popular breakfast-lunch-brunch place, which starts hopping at 6:30 a.m., features build-your-own omelets and fan-favorite biscuits and gravy. Lunch is on offer until 2 p.m. weekdays. Don’t miss a chance to visit the immaculately themed Route 66 dining stop.

PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room

826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac

pkunkorkedwineshopandtastingroom.com

Close out your trip along The First Hundred Miles with a decadent glass of wine at Pontiac’s own PK UnKorked. Home to more than 100 varietals of vino, this chic tasting room and shop provide the perfect place to enjoy a glass, flight or bottle with your road-trip companions. In the store, you’ll find novelty wine items, decor and kitchen accessories – along with the occasional free live musical performance. Be sure to grab a bottle of Route 66 Special Label, a wine that makes a great Mother Road souvenir.

Looking for more fun in Pontiac?

Be sure to arrive in Pontiac early to spend some time touring the city’s legendary Route 66 Association of Illinois Hall of Fame and Museum, which houses an expansive archive of Route 66 artifacts and ephemera, along with a vast collection of historical photos. Fans of history and Americana won’t want to miss a chance to experience this repository of thousands of pieces of historic memorabilia from the glory days of the road.

At the fan-favorite museum, you’ll find nostalgic relics from days gone by, like vintage license plates, a VW bus with a connection to Disney’s hit film “Cars” and a spectacular, two-story-tall mural of a Route 66 shield, perfect for photo ops. The museum is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations House-made specialties await at dining destinations in Pontiac. (Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations)