‘She deserves a beer’: Long Grove brewery creates beer inspired by Taylor Swift’s new album

If you want one of Buffalo Creek Brewing’s Taylor Swift-inspired 13th Poet beers, you better get there early on Thursday because the supply will be limited. (Rick West)

Buffalo Creek Brewing has created a special beer inspired by Taylor Swift’s new album and, just like her concert tickets, it will sell out quickly.

To coincide with the much-anticipated drop of “The Tortured Poets Department” on Friday, the Long Grove brewery will release The 13th Poet, a lavender blonde ale, the day before on Thursday.

BCB owner and brewmaster Mike Marr doesn’t look like your typical Swiftie. But he said he enjoys her music and admires her ability to disrupt the music industry so artists get compensated for their work.

Mike Marr, owner and brewmaster at Buffalo Creek Brewing in Long Grove, has created a Taylor Swift-inspired blond ale with lavender called 13th Poet. (Rick West)

“She deserves a beer,” he said.

Of course, Marr knew that it should be a blonde ale.

“Obviously, Taylor Swift is blonde, and blonde ales are a little more malt-forward and not as much hops. So it gave us a chance to play around and add different flavors,” he said. “We added a little bit of dried lavender to give it a hint of floral taste, without overdoing it. We didn’t want it to taste like soap.”

The brewery, located at 360 Historical Lane, will have a beer release party starting at noon on Thursday and play Taylor Swift music throughout the day.

The 13th Poet will be available on draft to enjoy at the brewery and in four-packs of bottles to go. Marr said they only brewed about 20 gallons of the beer, half of which they bottled and the other half is on draft.

Buffalo Creek Brewing is located at 360 Historical Lane in Long Grove. (Rick West)

“I’m gonna guess we’ll run out in about two hours,” he said. “When we make beers that sell quickly, people always say we should have made more. And I always say you should have gotten here sooner.”

He said it’s been his experience that it’s better to sell out than have more than he can sell. And if the beer turns out to be super popular, it could get a second run.

“These are good problems to have,” Marr said.

It’s not the first beer Marr has brewed to coincide with current events. Too Tall IPA, Say Goodbye to Your Truck, Bad Move and Bus Wedgie were all made to commemorate one of the more than 50 times that Long Grove’s iconic covered bridge was hit by a truck.

People loved those, they thought it was hysterical,” he said.

He’s also created special Halloween beers, like a bright orange Candy Corn Ale, a Jolly Rancher-infused saison, a chocolate peanut butter stout and “Little Boo,” a Belgian ale with orange peel and ghost peppers.

Like many of the brewery’s special editions, BCB’s social media team suggested the Swift project to Marr. A video they made that features Marr and the brewery team has garnered over 15,000 views on their Instagram page.

“They like to come up with ideas that will drive me nuts,” he said, though he wasn’t complaining.

Marr opened the brewery in 2017 after selling his software company.

“This is technically my retirement job, and I’m having a fun retirement,” he said.