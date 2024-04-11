The Local Scene: Healthy Kids Day celebration and artistic events in Kendall County this weekend

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. Lego Kits: Yorkville Public Library will continue its Lego event through Friday, April 12. Attendees will receive a themed bin full of Lego bricks to build a variety of creations that will be added to the library’s Lego display. School-aged children are the recommended participants. Lego bins must be used in the library, and attendees are restricted to using only what they were provided. Registration is required. Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road. More information on the event or how to register can be found at tinyurl.com/4pyuya89.

2. Miles Over Mountains at the Law Office: The Law Office Pub and Music Hall in Yorkville will present a performance by progressive bluegrass band Miles Over Mountains featuring Wisconsin-based fiddler Georgia Rae at 8 p.m. Friday, April 12. Rae will perform solo tunes and play the fiddle with the band. Tickets cost $20 at the door. The Law Office is located at 226 S. Bridge St. For more information on the event, visit tinyurl.com/4js9umaw.

3. Make & Take workshop: Board & Brush in Oswego will host a bracelet-making workshop from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13. Attendees will make bracelets and listen to music, and can swap bracelets with someone else if they choose to do so. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase at the event, which is recommended for ages 7 and older. Participants must register in advance in order to pick what project they will make. Baseline projects cost $30 per person. Board & Brush is located at 83E Templeton Drive. More information on the event can be found at tinyurl.com/yebzdusy.

4. Brews & Brushes: Arts on Fire studio in Plano will offer a painting event from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Fox Republic Brewing Co. in Yorkville, consisting of attendees painting stoneware steins with glaze and drinking craft beers. Artists will be present to help participants paint their stoneware. Tickets are limited and cost $37 per person. Fox Republic Brewing Co. is located at 101 W. Hydraulic Ave. Arts on Fire studio is located at 217 E. South St. For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, go to artsonfireplano.com/events/brews-brushes-4-14 or call 630-273-2119.

5. Healthy Kids Day: From 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14, Fox Valley Family YMCA in Plano will conduct a Healthy Kids Day event educating attendees on ways they can stay healthy. The day is dedicated to encouraging healthy lifestyles. At the event, there will be an aqua track available from 2 to 3 p.m., a bounce house obstacle course, an open gym available from 1 to 3 p.m., indoor gaga ball and more. The free event is open to all, and no advance registration is required. Fox Valley Family YMCA is located at 3875 Eldamain Road. More information on the event can be found at allevents.in/plano/healthy-kids-day/200026173792937; more information on Healthy Kids Day, as a whole, can be found at ymca.org/what-we-do/healthy-living/family-time/healthy-kids-day.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to Shaw Local’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/kendall-county-now/local-events.