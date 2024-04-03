The Local Scene: Rough Road 100, solar eclipse education, and more

Learn about the Solar Eclipse: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 6

Visit the Morris Area Public Library to learn from NASA Solar Ambassador Danielle Diamond about the upcoming solar eclipse. Those interested should call the library at 815-942-6880.

Rough Road 100 Spring Classic: 8 a.m. Saturday, April 6, starting at Canalport Park

It may be too late to register, but it’s not too late to cheer on the participants in the Rough Road 100 bicycle race, which makes its return for 2024.

This all-inclusive race has multiple categories for people of varying skill levels, starting in Morris heading south following a gravel road to just north of Verona before making its way back toward either Marseilles or Seneca depending on the selected route. The race partners with We Care of Grundy County, and it will match donations made by the race’s participants.

EXibit Fine Art Center Open Mic Night: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 5, at the EXibit Fine Art Center & Gallery, 315-A Bedford Road

Join the EXibit Fine Art Center to either support performers or perform in an event that’s free to the public, although a $5 donation is suggested. Coffee and popcorn will be provided, and attendees can bring their own beverages and snacks.