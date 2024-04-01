Smashing Pumpkins to headline Illinois State Fair

Iconic Chicago rockers, The Smashing Pumpkins, will headline at the Illinois State Fair in August, officials announced Monday.
The Grammy-winning band is scheduled to perform at the state fair grandstand on Friday, Aug. 16.
Tickets start at $55 and go up to $125; sales begin Friday at Ticketmaster.
“The Smashing Pumpkins defined a new sound in the ’90s and have continued to evolve through the years,” Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark said in a statement. “This show is sure to draw an eclectic and enthusiastic crowd, and we are excited to bring The Smashing Pumpkins back home to Illinois.”
The performance will follow a concert at Wrigley Field on Aug. 13.
Opening for The Smashing Pumpkins at the state fair is PVRIS.