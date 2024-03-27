The Local Scene: Talent show, baseball movies in the Sauk Valley this weekend

1. Hear some local musicians and vote for your favorite: The Rusty Fox Alehouse and Wine Bar’s singing/music contest begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at the Rusty Fox, 1 E. Third St., Sterling. Support local talent as they compete; the audience votes for the winner. For more information go to the Rusty Fox’s Facebook page.

2. Celebrate baseball season’s opening: With baseball season starting, The Dixon: Historic Theatre is celebrating. “A League of Their Own,” sponsored by Dixon Girls Fast Pitch, begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 29. Then on Saturday, March 30, there’s a Kevin Costner doubleheader, with “Field of Dreams” at 3 p.m. and “Bull Durham” at 7:30 p.m.

3. Look for some Easter eggs: Polo’s 22nd annual Community Easter egg hunt will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Centennial Elementary School, 308 S. Pleasant Ave. Breakfast and inflatables with the Easter bunny, sponsored by Crossroads Community Church, will be available from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Easter egg hunts begin at 10 a.m. for kids ages 1 to 3, at 10:15 a.m. for kids ages 4 to 7, and at 10:30 a.m. for kids ages 8 to 12. About 6,000 eggs will be set out, and 12 bicycles will be given away. Go to Polo Community Easter Egg Hunt 2024′s page to register. The Cliff Walters Memorial Easter Egg Hunt begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, in Amboy City Park in Amboy for ages 2 and 3, 4 and 5, 6 and 7, and 8 to 10, with first, second and third prizes for each group.

4. Sing a song or two: Karaoke night begins at 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 29, at the Mad Water Saloon, a live music venue at 321 W. First St., Dixon.

5. Visit the Legion: The Dixon American Legion on Friday night will serve a grilled ribeye steak dinner for $25, grilled or fried shrimp (seven) for $20 or a combo of grilled ribeye and shrimp (four) for $35. Each dinner includes baked potato or French fries, roll, salad, vegetable and dessert. Serving will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 29. Call 815-284-2003 to reserve meals. Available for dine-in at the Post, 1120 First St., or for carryout.