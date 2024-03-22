Local scene: Easter events mix with shopping, Hitchock in the Illinois Valley

There will be plenty of Easter egg huns scheduled over the weekend, including Marseilles' 41st annual hunt noon Sunday, March 24, at Illini State Park. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. Hop into Spring Family Fun Day: A family-friendly free event is set from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Ottawa Moose Lodge, 3074 18th Road, hosted by NCC Memorial Foundation. The first 50 children will receive a free gift. Carnival games, face painting, crafts and a bubble station are part of the activities. Bring cameras because the Easter Bunny will be there at 11 a.m. There will be a bake sale and a $5 dollar chance to win a children’s bike for a 3 to 6-year-old. Any proceeds will be directly used to support community needs. Any questions, contact Stephanie Rosales at 815-830-2724 (text or leave a voice mail).

2. Illinois Valley Sports Card and Collectibles Show: The event is scheduled 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Peru Mall on Route 251. Go to https://www.facebook.com/events/1552690728814826 for more information. More than 70 tables are expected from multiple vendors selling memorabilia with guest Bobby Douglass, former Chicago Bear, available for autograph signings from 11 a.m. to noon. Admission is free.

3. Alfred Hitchcock’s “The 39 Steps”: The free live radio performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at the 122 Club, 122 N. Park St., Streator. Four performers will present 25 characters over a faux microphone for the radio comedy thriller. Go to https://ticketstripe.com/events/799104605844405 for tickets or to https://www.facebook.com/the122club for more information.

4. Mendota Spring Craft Fair and Vendor Show: The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Mendota Civic Center. There will be 30 or more vendors and a sip-n-shop with adult beverages. Go to http://www.mendotachamber.com/events/details/spring-craft-vendor-fair-2030 for more information.

5. Easter egg hunts: There will be Easter egg hunts Saturday at noon in Earlville’s Dodge Park; 11 a.m. at Grand Ridge Park; 1 p.m. at La Moille High School parking lot; 11 a.m. at La Salle’s Hegeler Park; 10:30 a.m. in Ladd’s Veterans Memorial Park; 1 to 3 p.m. at the gazebo in Leland; 1:30 p.m. at Mullin Memorial Park in Manlius; 1:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Mendota; 3 p.m. at Minonk’s New Millenia Park; 10 a.m. at Oglesby Elks Club; noon at Peru’s Centennial Park; 11 a.m. at Hall High School; and 10 a.m. at Streator City Park. The Hennepin branch of the library will host a glow-in-the-dark Easter egg hunt 7:30 p.m. Friday and Marseilles will host its 41st annual hunt noon Sunday at Illini State Park.

