Taylor Swift tribute band part of Oswego’s Venue 1012 lineup this summer

A Taylor Swift tribute band will help kick off the third full season of summer fun at the village of Oswego’s outdoor amphitheater, Venue 1012.

Sparks Fly – The Taylor Swift Experience will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. June 6 at Venue 1012, located at 1012 Station Dr. in Oswego. The show will be one of four free concerts that will be presented as part of Venue 1012′s free Thursday night concert series.

The Taylor Swift Experience will feature the talents of Joliet native Sammy Jo. Oswego events manager Julie Hoffman expects the concert to be a hit.

“I think it’s going to be very popular because Taylor Swift is so popular,” she said. “We hope that families of all ages come out. I think it’s going to be very popular with moms and daughters, but we hope the dads will come too.”

Owned and operated by the village of Oswego, Venue 1012 opened in August 2021. Plans for Venue 1012 started to take shape after local business owner Kevin Fialko donated a 3-acre plot of land to the village.

2022 was Venue 1012′s first full season. As Hoffman noted, six of the events at Venue 1012 are free. That includes the two movies that will be shown as part of the summer season – “Wonka” and “Trolls Band Together.”

Also, for the first time, Venue 1012 attendees will be able to bring their own food.

“We hope that is an inviting change,” Hoffman said.

As in the past, vendors will continue to sell food at Venue 1012. No outside drinks are allowed; a beverage tent will sell beer, wine, soda and bottled water during concerts.

The Movies Under the Stars events permit outside food and non-alcoholic drinks. Venue 1012′s season will also feature four ticketed concerts.

One of those ticketed concerts will feature the talents of Ohio indie rock band Red Wanting Blue, which will perform at 7 p.m. June 22. Hoffman said the band is a good addition to the summer lineup at Venue 1012.

“It’s not your typical genre of music,” she said. “When I hear them, I feel it’s kind of a combination of Darius Rucker and Dave Matthews. The lead singer has such a deep, fantastic voice. They are very talented.”

Venue 1012′s season will wrap up on Oct. 12 with a breast cancer benefit concert featuring Billy Elton (a tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John) and Dancing Queen (tribute to ABBA.) The concert will benefit the Edward Foundation, the American Cancer Society and Waterford Place Cancer Resource Center.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For more information about Venue 1012′s season and to purchase tickets, go to venue1012.com.